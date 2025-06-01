U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has called on the world to hold China accountable for buying Russian oil, which supports the Russian war machine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American politician's page on the social network X (Twitter).

Russia is indiscriminately killing men, women and children. It is time for the world to act decisively against Russia's aggression by holding China and others accountable for buying cheap Russian oil that supports Putin's war machine. If you want this war to end, force China to help end it. - the senator wrote.

According to him, Ukraine is using "creative" war tactics using drones to successfully attack Russian bombers and military assets used to kill Ukrainians.

Let us remind you

China is increasing the supply of drones to Russia, while reducing their sales to Ukraine and Western countries. Russia uses Chinese equipment, and Beijing does not stop trying to recruit Chinese into military units.

The European Union's chief diplomat Kaya Kallas, and French President Emmanuel Macron during a series of speeches in Southeast Asia in recent days emphasized the connection between Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine and the deepening of Russia's relations with China.

