In Berlin, a Ukrainian was attacked with a knife because of his language

In one of the parks in Berlin, a citizen of Ukraine was attacked with a knife. According to the Berlin police, the attack was committed early this morning, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Details

According to preliminary data from the Berlin police, the 51-year-old man was attacked because of his nationality.

The report stated that the man was walking his dog in the park and giving him commands in Ukrainian. Hearing this, two strangers approached him and asked him about his nationality. When he replied that he was Ukrainian, one of the strangers stabbed the man in the stomach.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, but his life is reportedly not in danger. The attackers managed to leave the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Two young Ukrainians attacked in Warsaw and stabbed 12 times