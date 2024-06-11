Two young Ukrainians attacked in Warsaw and stabbed 12 times

On the night of June 9, a brazen attack took place in Warsaw, as a result of which two young Ukrainians were seriously stabbed. One of the victims has five wounds, and the other has seven, UNN reports with reference to Warsaw Life.

Details

On the night of June 8-9, two Ukrainians were seriously stabbed in an attack in the Rondo Daszynski district of Warsaw. According to the girl who spoke to the media, a group of four people went to the store at 2:30 am.

"We were sitting at home after the concert, and my friends (two guys and a girl) decided to go to the store," she said. In the yard, they decided to rent scooters, when two guys (about 20-27 years old) approached them and started threatening them, saying that this was their neighborhood and their scooters. Everything seemed to calm down, but one of them suddenly ... hit my friend in the face," the girl said.

When the fight started, the girl ran away and called the police.

"When I turned around, my friends were already lying on the ground, and the attackers were stabbing them. Later they got up and kicked the wounded. Both attackers fled, one of them just ran into the house," she added.

Both victims were seriously injured. One of them received five stab wounds - two in the buttocks and three in the thigh, and the other received seven wounds, one of which injured his lungs.

According to the publication, the attitude of the police at the scene of the incident caused frustration among the victims.

"We were warned that the attackers were unlikely to be detained, and in the hospital, the police joked about my boyfriend and suggested that we take revenge on the attackers," she said

Victims worry that their case may be ignored and expect support and attention to their situation.

Recall

In the Polish city of Rokiciny, a Ukrainian citizen was brutally murdered at an agricultural enterprise and his body was burned in an outbuilding. The man was 48 years old.