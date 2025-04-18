$41.220.04
+16°
3.9m/s
45%
Macron announced a new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19826 views

The French President announced upcoming peace talks on Ukraine in London next week. He emphasized European support for US efforts to end the war.

Macron announced a new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the continuation of peace consultations on the situation in Ukraine, which will take place next week in London. He wrote about this on his page on the social network X (Twitter), reports UNN.

Details

The French President called April 17 "a day of diplomatic mobilization" and stressed that representatives of all countries that participated in the negotiations in Paris are united in their desire for peace and from the beginning supported the desire of US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. The French President stressed that "this demonstrates a strong European commitment and willingness to work closely with the United States."

We are all clearly united in our desire for peace. From the very beginning, we have supported President Trump's proposal to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. This demonstrates a strong European commitment and a desire to work closely with the United States. Today, we participated in a positive and constructive discussion on how to achieve both a ceasefire and a comprehensive lasting peace.

- says Emmanuel Macron.

He also said that he had telephone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before and after the meeting to ensure coordination.

The French President thanked Witcoff, Rubio Kellogg and the Ukrainian delegation for "their presence and our productive discussions today at the Elysee Palace."

Recall

On Thursday, April 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his second telephone conversation of the day with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders of the countries coordinated further diplomatic contacts and meetings on establishing peace. Zelenskyy thanked Macron for his leadership.

