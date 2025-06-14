A large-scale fire broke out in a 67-story skyscraper in Dubai: almost 4,000 people were evacuated

On the morning of June 14, smoke continued to rise from a 67-story residential building in the Dubai Marina area after a major fire that was extinguished overnight by Dubai Civil Defense units. This was reported by The National, according to UNN.

Details

The Dubai Media Office reported that the fire was extinguished in six hours, and all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments were evacuated to safety, with no injuries.

"Ambulance crews and medical personnel are on site to provide full medical and psychological support to safely evacuated residents," the statement said.

For residents, the authorities are coordinating with the building developer to provide temporary housing.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority informed passengers about traffic disruptions between Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah stations due to the fire.

"This is done to ensure the safety of passengers and to facilitate the work of fire crews responding to the incident," the RTA said in a statement on social media. An alternative bus route was provided.

The fire broke out on the upper floors of the "Tiger" tower, also known as "Marina Pinnacle," in a bustling area at approximately 9:30 p.m.

A video taken by The National showed emergency services arriving at the scene as flames engulfed part of the building.

Many residents who fled the high-rise gathered on the street while emergency crews struggled to prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Dubai Civil Defense was contacted for further comment.

