A man died in Kyiv while trying to escape from a car on the way to the TCC: what the military says

Information and a video are circulating online about an attempted escape by a mobilized citizen, as a result of which he fell and died. The Kyiv City TCC commented on the event, reports UNN.

During the transportation of mobilized citizens to the assembly point of the Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, two of them attempted to escape. They broke the window of the vehicle and tried to leave it. During this attempt, one of the mobilized fell on the road, suffering injuries incompatible with life, which led to his death at the scene - the message says.

Currently, law enforcement agencies and investigative task forces are investigating the incident to clarify all the circumstances.

