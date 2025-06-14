A man died in Kyiv while trying to escape from a car on the way to the TCC: what the military says

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
01:00 PM • 5296 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
12:45 PM • 12551 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 18581 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 36504 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 40533 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 85499 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 67399 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 57813 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 59165 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 72882 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.3m/s
53%
750mm
Popular news
"We will not forget": During the UN Security Council, the Iranian ambassador made threats against Israel and the United StatesJune 14, 05:30 AM • 8606 views
Traffic is temporarily blocked on two streets in Kyiv and the metro station is not working: where restrictions applyJune 14, 06:36 AM • 4070 views
Drones attacked one of the largest chemical plants in Russia "Nevinnomyssky Azot" - CCD of the National Security and Defense CouncilJune 14, 06:51 AM • 3000 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 15181 views
Trump changed his approach to deportations: raids on farms, hotels and restaurants have been stopped - NYTJune 14, 07:18 AM • 5278 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 15188 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 88704 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 153501 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 160473 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 174257 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ivan Fedorov
António Guterres
Actual places
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
United States
Tel Aviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 85499 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 45183 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 95165 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 75439 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 140263 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
Tesla Model Y
Iron dome

A man died in Kyiv while trying to escape from a car on the way to the TCC: what the military says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1772 views

During transportation to the assembly point, two mobilized men tried to escape. One of them fell out of the car and sustained injuries incompatible with life. The circumstances are being clarified by law enforcement officers.

A man died in Kyiv while trying to escape from a car on the way to the TCC: what the military says

Information and a video are circulating online about an attempted escape by a mobilized citizen, as a result of which he fell and died. The Kyiv City TCC commented on the event, reports UNN.

During the transportation of mobilized citizens to the assembly point of the Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, two of them attempted to escape. They broke the window of the vehicle and tried to leave it. During this attempt, one of the mobilized fell on the road, suffering injuries incompatible with life, which led to his death at the scene 

- the message says.

Currently, law enforcement agencies and investigative task forces are investigating the incident to clarify all the circumstances.

Recall

Law enforcement officers in Kharkiv detained a 29-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to the building of the district territorial center of recruitment and social support on June 11.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9