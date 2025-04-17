Macron discussed peace talks aimed at ending Russian aggression with Wicker and Rubio

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed peace talks aimed at ending Russian aggression in Ukraine with President Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Elysee Palace.

This afternoon, President Emmanuel Macron received Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy of the President of the United States Donald Trump, and Marco Rubio, Secretary of State of the United States, for a meeting, followed by a working lunch at the Elysee Palace. - the statement reads.

The meeting was attended by the Minister Delegate for European Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, and the diplomatic advisor to the President of the Republic for the G20 and G7, Emmanuel Bonne.

The discussions focused primarily on peace talks aimed at ending Russian aggression in Ukraine, following the recent exchange of views between the President of the Republic and President Trump, as well as the work of the coalition of willing countries co-chaired by France and the United Kingdom, which met on March 27 at the Elysee Palace. Jonathan Powell, the UK's National Security Advisor, also took part in the discussions as a guest of the President. - the statement said.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss other topical issues, including tariffs between Europe and the US, as well as the situation in the Middle East with a view to de-escalation in the region.

Addition

Le Monde reported that French President Emmanuel Macron met today with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative of President Donald Trump Steve Witkoff, who is involved in peace talks on the Russian war against Ukraine, but before that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Head of the Presidential Office Yermak reported that in Paris, the Ukrainian delegation held talks with representatives of a number of countries participating in the "coalition of willing" - on a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine, discussed the involvement of a multinational contingent and the development of a security architecture.

