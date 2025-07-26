The deputy head of the district branch of the pro-Russian ultraright party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) in Wuppertal, 22-year-old Tim Schramm, risks being expelled from the party for participating in the war on Ukraine's side. This was reported by Welt, citing a statement from the leadership of the political force's regional branch, UNN reports.

The document accuses Schramm of "behavior extremely harmful to the party": from March to June 2025, he fought as part of Ukrainian forces. The leadership believes that his actions, including public statements about participating in hostilities, contradict the AfD's principles and have damaged its reputation.

The defendant seriously violated the party's principles and rules through his combat participation as a serviceman of the Ukrainian army and through his statements, ... which caused serious damage to the party - the publication quotes the statement of the AfD leadership.

It is indicated that the regional leadership of the party has already decided by a majority vote to immediately deprive Schramm of his membership.

Schramm himself said that he first came to Ukraine in 2022 on a humanitarian mission. At 19, he tried to join the International Legion, but he was not accepted. In 2024, according to the politician, he managed to join the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine thanks to personal contacts. He claims that he served in a unit in eastern Ukraine.

We shot, we were shot at, drones were launched, and we were attacked by drones. I can't say more - security issue - Schramm said.

He added that no one in the party knew about his participation in the war, and after returning, he did not plan to publicize it so as not to look like a "poser." Despite this, some of his party members, he said, understood it.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a nationalist and right-wing populist political party. Its main ideology is directed against European integration and against the immigration of foreigners. During the party's founding and later, it was no secret to German political observers that the political force was almost openly financed by the Kremlin.

In May, Germany's domestic intelligence agency recognized the "Alternative for Germany" party as a confirmed "right-wing extremist organization."

