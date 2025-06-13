A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter died

As a result of a sabotage committed at the base of the "Georgian Legion", which is participating in the defense of Ukraine, fighter Demetre Darchia died. This was reported by the commander of the unit Mamuka Mamulashvili, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, investigative actions are currently being carried out by special services and the National Police of Ukraine regarding the incident.

According to preliminary data, an explosive substance was brought to our base, which detonated at the moment when our serviceman was in close proximity to it. - wrote Mamulashvili.

On behalf of the "Georgian Legion", he expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

For reference

In 2014, after the start of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, Georgian volunteers created the "Georgian Legion" unit. He conducted briefings and participated in hostilities in Donbas. In 2016, the unit's soldiers signed a contract with the Armed Forces and became the 3rd company of the 25th battalion "Kyiv Rus" of the 54th separate mechanized brigade.

After the Russian invasion of 2022, the "Legion" fighters fought near Kyiv, and the unit was part of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In August 2024, the Georgian TV channel "Mtavari" published a post on Instagram, according to which the "Georgian Legion" is allegedly participating in battles in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Let us remind you

In May, two Georgian citizens, David Gogadze and Beso Lomidze, who fought as part of the Defense Forces, died in the battles on the front line in Ukraine. In total, about 60 Georgian soldiers have died since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

