Slovak Prime Minister accuses Georgian Legion of involvement in protests: DIU responds

The Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate has responded to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who accused the Georgian Legion of involvement in the country's protests, noting that there is no unit called the Georgian National Legion in its structure. This is stated in a statement issued by the GUR on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the DIU, yesterday, January 31, Slovak officials at a press conference accused the DIU of allegedly involving members of the Georgian National Legion, which is "subordinate" to the DIU, in organizing protests in Slovakia in preparation for a coup d'état.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has carefully studied the accusations, because hybrid and information operations aimed at undermining the situation in European countries, sowing discord both within states and between European partners are an extremely serious threat to Ukraine, which, with the support of the civilized world, is heroically resisting Russian armed aggression. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officially informs that there is no unit called the "Georgian National Legion" in its structure" - the DIU noted.

The intelligence service also emphasized that the person mentioned during the press conference is not a Ukrainian serviceman, has no relation to Ukrainian intelligence, and does not receive any tasks or instructions from the DIU.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine strongly rejects false accusations of organizing illegal actions in the Slovak Republic. European politicians should be as responsible as possible for their words, especially for accusations against friendly countries, in order not to give any grounds for hostile propaganda - the DIU emphasized.

Context

Yesterday, on January 31, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the Georgian Legion and its leader Mamuka Mamulashvili of involvement in public protests in Slovakia.

It should be noted that the DIU also emphasized that Mamulashvili's contract with the International Legion of the DIU expired in April 2013 and he did not renew it.

During the press conference, Fico said that representatives of the political opposition, as well as organizers of public protests from the Peace for Ukraine association, are connected to the Georgian Legion.

"How is it possible that representatives of the Georgian Legion were active in Kyiv in 2014 during the Maidan? I ask how is it possible that they were active in Tbilisi, where some of them are even facing charges and prosecution for crimes?" Fico said.

Fico also presented photographs that are supposed to prove the ties of the Legion and its leader to Slovakia.

Recall

Ukraine protested to the Slovak ambassador over Prime Minister Fico's statements about interference in internal affairs. The Foreign Ministry called on Bratislava to stop relaying Kremlin rhetoric and return to constructive dialogue.