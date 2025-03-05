Trump may restore aid to Ukraine under certain conditions - White House
Kyiv • UNN
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated the possibility of restoring aid to Ukraine from President Trump. This is possible on the condition of organizing peace negotiations and taking confidence-building measures.
U.S. President Donald Trump will consider the possibility of resuming aid to Ukraine if peace talks are organized and confidence-building measures are taken, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Wednesday, according to UNN citing Reuters.
Details
"I think if we can solidify these talks and move towards these negotiations, and put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will carefully consider the possibility of lifting this pause," Waltz said in an interview with Fox News.
Supplement
On March 3, it became known about the Trump administration's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine. This happened after a dispute in the Oval Office during a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.
Poland confirmed the information from the American side regarding the suspension of aid.
Initially, it was reported that the suspension did not affect intelligence sharing. However, on March 5, the press began to report, citing sources, that this was also put on pause. Later, CIA Director John Ratcliffe indirectly confirmed the pause in aid to Ukraine "on the intelligence front."
On March 4, before Trump's speech in Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a long message on social media, praising the "strong leadership" of the U.S. president, expressing gratitude for military aid to Ukraine, and describing their dispute as "unfortunate."
He said he was ready to "sit at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign an agreement regarding minerals, as well as support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated during his speech in Congress on March 4 that he received an important letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, among other things, indicated that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on subsoil resources.
The CIA director confirmed that the US has paused the supply of intelligence data to Ukraine - media05.03.25, 14:41 • 24062 views