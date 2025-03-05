The CIA director confirmed that the US has paused the supply of intelligence data to Ukraine - media
CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced a temporary halt to the supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine. The decision is related to awaiting a response to a letter to Trump.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed a pause in the supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine, reported Fox Business journalist Edward Lawrence on X, writes UNN.
"CIA Director John Ratcliffe just reported that the U.S. has paused the supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine," wrote Fox Business journalist Edward Lawrence.
According to him, "Ratcliffe says he is looking forward to lifting the pause and working with Ukraine towards peace after the letter to Trump."
At the same time, Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich wrote on X that Ratcliffe "implicitly confirmed" the FT article that the U.S. is "cutting off" intelligence sharing with Ukraine, citing a "pause on the military front, on the intelligence front."
