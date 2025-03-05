US "cutts off" intelligence sharing with Ukraine - FT
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. has moved to freeze the provision of intelligence data to Ukraine following the Trump administration's decision to suspend military aid. Three officials confirmed the freezing of intelligence channels between Washington and Kyiv.
Details
"The US has cut off intelligence sharing with Kyiv, which could seriously complicate the ability of Ukrainian forces to attack Russian troops," FT writes, citing officials familiar with the situation.
This move, it is noted, followed the Trump administration's decision on Monday to suspend military aid to Ukraine.
"Three officials familiar with the decision confirmed that Washington has frozen intelligence channels with Kyiv," the publication writes.
Earlier
Daily Mail reported late on March 4 that Washington has prohibited the UK from sharing US military intelligence data with Ukraine.