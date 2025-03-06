Scientists have discovered how aspirin can help fight cancer
Researchers at the University of Cambridge accidentally found that aspirin enhances the immune system's ability to combat the spread of cancer. The drug reduces platelet activity, allowing T-cells to more effectively destroy cancer cells.
This discovery, published in the journal Nature, occurred accidentally, as the scientists were not studying aspirin.
A group of researchers from Cambridge was investigating how the immune system responds to cancer diseases as they spread.
They used genetically modified mice and found that those lacking a certain set of genetic instructions were less prone to developing metastatic cancer that had spread.
The group of scientists from the University of Cambridge stated that this exciting and unexpected discovery could ultimately lead to this drug being prescribed to cancer patients, but for now, this has not happened, and people are not advised to take the pills on their own.
Regular aspirin intake is associated with risks, and studies are still trying to determine which patients will benefit the most from it.
Researchers have found that aspirin affects certain blood cells – platelets, which usually help stop bleeding. However, they also suppress T-cells – part of the immune system that destroys cancer cells trying to spread throughout the body.
Aspirin reduces platelet activity, allowing T-cells to fight metastases more effectively.
Professor Rahul Roychaudhuri from the University of Cambridge said: "We found that aspirin can, strangely enough, act by activating the immune system's ability to recognize and destroy metastatic cancer cells."
He believes that the drug will be most effective in cases of cancer detected at an early stage, and it could be used after treatment, such as surgery, to help the immune system detect cancer that may have already spread.
Should you take aspirin in case of cancer?
If you have cancer, don't rush to the nearest pharmacy for aspirin just yet, but actively consider participating in current or future aspirin trials
Despite the encouraging results, scientists warn against self-medication with the drug. Aspirin can cause internal bleeding and other complications.
It is also unclear whether the effect works for all types of cancer or only for certain ones. And this is still animal research, so while scientists think it can be applied to humans, it still needs to be confirmed.
Some patients with Lynch syndrome, which increases the risk of cancer, have already been recommended aspirin.
However, proper clinical trials will still be needed to understand whether this will benefit a larger number of patients.
Currently, clinical trials are underway to determine who will benefit the most from this drug. One such study is Add-Aspirin at University College London. Its goal is to find out whether aspirin can help prevent cancer recurrence after treatment.
Professor Roychaudhuri suspects that in the long term, new drugs will be developed that will have the benefits of aspirin but with fewer dangerous side effects.