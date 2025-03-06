Scientists have discovered how aspirin can help fight cancer

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18109 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109829 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170547 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107395 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343825 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173845 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145078 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124920 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87095 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11860 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24681 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12473 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21575 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18109 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87103 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109829 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170547 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160586 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21586 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24686 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38812 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47402 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135961 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Scientists have discovered how aspirin can help fight cancer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 125237 views

Researchers at the University of Cambridge accidentally found that aspirin enhances the immune system's ability to combat the spread of cancer. The drug reduces platelet activity, allowing T-cells to more effectively destroy cancer cells.

Scientists have discovered how aspirin can help fight cancer

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have found that regular aspirin may enhance the immune system's ability to combat the spread of cancer. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

This discovery, published in the journal Nature, occurred accidentally, as the scientists were not studying aspirin.

A group of researchers from Cambridge was investigating how the immune system responds to cancer diseases as they spread.

They used genetically modified mice and found that those lacking a certain set of genetic instructions were less prone to developing metastatic cancer that had spread.

The group of scientists from the University of Cambridge stated that this exciting and unexpected discovery could ultimately lead to this drug being prescribed to cancer patients, but for now, this has not happened, and people are not advised to take the pills on their own.

Regular aspirin intake is associated with risks, and studies are still trying to determine which patients will benefit the most from it.

Scientists created mice with mammoth genes: what happened04.03.25, 16:27 • 114203 views

Researchers have found that aspirin affects certain blood cells – platelets, which usually help stop bleeding. However, they also suppress T-cells – part of the immune system that destroys cancer cells trying to spread throughout the body.

Aspirin reduces platelet activity, allowing T-cells to fight metastases more effectively.

Professor Rahul Roychaudhuri from the University of Cambridge said: "We found that aspirin can, strangely enough, act by activating the immune system's ability to recognize and destroy metastatic cancer cells."

He believes that the drug will be most effective in cases of cancer detected at an early stage, and it could be used after treatment, such as surgery, to help the immune system detect cancer that may have already spread.

Should you take aspirin in case of cancer?

If you have cancer, don't rush to the nearest pharmacy for aspirin just yet, but actively consider participating in current or future aspirin trials

- says Professor Mangesh Torat, a surgeon and cancer researcher at Queen Mary University of London.

Despite the encouraging results, scientists warn against self-medication with the drug. Aspirin can cause internal bleeding and other complications.

It is also unclear whether the effect works for all types of cancer or only for certain ones. And this is still animal research, so while scientists think it can be applied to humans, it still needs to be confirmed.

People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research26.02.25, 10:22 • 29567 views

Some patients with Lynch syndrome, which increases the risk of cancer, have already been recommended aspirin.

However, proper clinical trials will still be needed to understand whether this will benefit a larger number of patients.

Currently, clinical trials are underway to determine who will benefit the most from this drug. One such study is Add-Aspirin at University College London. Its goal is to find out whether aspirin can help prevent cancer recurrence after treatment.

Professor Roychaudhuri suspects that in the long term, new drugs will be developed that will have the benefits of aspirin but with fewer dangerous side effects.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthUNN Lite
