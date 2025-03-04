Scientists created mice with mammoth genes: what happened

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18721 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Scientists created mice with mammoth genes: what happened

Kyiv • UNN

 114203 views

The company Colossal Biosciences has modified the genes of mice to produce fur similar to that of mammoths. However, there are still many challenges to achieving the goal of resurrecting mammoths by 2028.

Scientists created mice with mammoth genes: what happened

Scientists from the American biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences have altered several genes in mice to make them more similar to mammoths, but the company is far from its goal of fully "reviving" woolly mammoths by 2028. This was reported by The Guardian, as noted by UNN.

Details

There are approximately 1.5 million genetic differences between woolly mammoths and Asian elephants. Colossal Biosciences, a company aiming to resurrect extinct species through genetic engineering, has created mice with "mammoth" fur, each having up to five genetic changes.

It is noted that the fur on these mice is long, curly, and blonde. Thus, it truly resembles the fur of mammoths, the remains of which have survived to this day. However, it is unclear whether making the same genetic changes to Asian elephants, which have far fewer hairs on their skin, will yield similar results.

"The work done on these mice does not mean that there is a ready solution for returning the mammoth phenotype. We also need to figure out how to make the fur grow more," says team member Love Dalén from Stockholm University in Sweden, who is part of the scientific advisory board of Colossal.

Creating Asian elephants with such genetic changes will also be much harder than doing so in mice.

"Engineering mutations in mice is a well-established process and is not particularly complicated," noted Duško Ilić from King's College London.

So how did Colossal create its "mammoth" mice? Researchers began by searching for known mutations in mice that make their fur resemble that of a mammoth.

Most of these genes were selected based on previous observations of fur phenotypes in mice

- they write in a paper published today that has not been peer-reviewed.

They identified eight genes that affect the pattern (curliness), color, and length of fur. According to scientists, one of these eight genes is present in mammoths.

In the mammoth genome, the team also discovered a small mutation believed to affect hair structure, as well as another non-functional gene involved in fat metabolism.

The company then attempted to alter these genes in mice. For example, in one experiment, they tried to knock out five of these genes in fertilized eggs using CRISPR gene editing. Out of 134 eggs, 11 pups were born, and one of them had both copies of the five genes turned off.

In another study, researchers used a form of CRISPR called "base editing" to knock out several genes in mouse embryonic stem cells. They combined this with another technique called homologous recombination to make the precise mutation found in the mammoth genome. Making precise changes is much more complex than knocking out genes, but the recombination method works well only in mice.

The team then sequenced the cells to identify those with the desired changes and introduced them into mouse embryos to create chimeric mice. Out of 90 introduced embryos, seven mice were born with four planned changes.

British scientists discover largest place to preserve dinosaur tracks - BBC02.01.25, 22:06 • 103674 views

It can be said that these experiments were successful in terms of producing some mice with the desired physical changes in their fur, but only one of the genetic changes exactly corresponds to what is seen in the mammoth genome. According to the scientist, much work remains to be done to achieve the stated goal of creating a "cold-resistant elephant with all the key biological traits of the woolly mammoth" - and since the gestation period for elephants lasts about two years, scientists are running out of time to meet their deadline - 2028.

Juan Antonio Rodríguez from the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) says, "An elephant with fur will not be a mammoth in the way we think of it." He notes that many of the 1.5 million differences between the genomes of mammoths and Asian elephants may not matter, but we do not know for sure which of them are significant.

Rodríguez and Lynch oppose the resurrection of the mammoth. Lynch provides a long list of reasons why he believes it is a bad idea, from the fact that there is no longer a habitat for mammoths to the ethical aspects of attempting to genetically modify elephants – for example, even in humans, egg retrieval for IVF remains a risky and painful procedure.

"Mammoths are extinct, and they cannot be 'unextinct' or revived," says Lynch. "All they can do is make an elephant look like a mammoth."

Austrian finds 40,000-year-old mammoth bones in wine cellar23.05.24, 18:29 • 101164 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

