Austrian finds 40,000-year-old mammoth bones in wine cellar

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103433 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107785 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157852 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156660 views
Austrian finds 40,000-year-old mammoth bones in wine cellar

Austrian finds 40,000-year-old mammoth bones in wine cellar

Kyiv  •  UNN

While digging in his wine cellar, an Austrian winemaker finds mammoth bones 30,000 to 40,000 years old and stone tools used by prehistoric people.

Austrian winemaker Andreas Pernerstorfer wanted to remodel his old wine cellar near Vienna, but when he went deeper, he came across huge and strange bones. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild and SRF 1.

Details

Austrian winemaker Andreas Pernerstorfer discovered a sensational archaeological find while working in a wine cellar northwest of Vienna. The man dug deeper and deeper until he came across huge bones. He notified the authorities, who in turn called archaeologists from the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW). The experts continued the excavation.

The work has been going on since last week. During them, several layers of mammoth bones were discovered. The age of the finds is preliminarily estimated at 30,000 to 40,000 years.

Image

The researchers reported that they probably belonged to three different animals.

In addition to the bones, the researchers also found stone tools of prehistoric humans, Dutch paleontologist and mammoth expert Dick Moll told SRF. He himself participated in several excavations in Austria. It is quite possible that the mammoths were killed by prehistoric humans, possibly Neanderthals.

Image

But every Ice Age mammal find is geologically important. If we know our past well, what climate changes took place, we can also better understand the future of the Earth.”

- he noted.

Recall

Archaeologists have discovered a 2200-year-old Iron Age settlement on the Iberian Peninsulathat was devastated by a sudden fire. The discovery provides insight into the lifestyle and economy of the ancient people.

A cargo shipcarrying copper ingots sank off the coast of Turkey in the 16th century BC . Researchers were unable to find the ship itself, but according to a press release from archaeologists, it was the cargo that gave clues about the ship - experts found copper.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Earth
Vienna
Turkey

Contact us about advertising