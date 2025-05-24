The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 61642 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 71530 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 56317 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 71234 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 63904 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 51848 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51216 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46734 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 167608 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67420 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.5m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Caused a fatal accident and convinced the police that she was not behind the wheel: a driver was detained in Kyiv

May 23, 05:34 PM • 6240 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 11927 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 8232 views

Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Yanyuk is on hunger strike on Maidan in Kyiv for the fourth day: what he demands

May 23, 06:37 PM • 8364 views

Explosions again in Kyiv: Ukrainian capital under combined enemy attack, air defense is working

09:59 PM • 16333 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 61644 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 167608 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 262570 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 342390 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 329751 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Vitali Klitschko

Andrii Sybiha

Kanye West

Actual places

Kyiv

Turkey

Kyiv Oblast

Europe

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 4868 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 8272 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 11965 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 24033 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 26738 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

BM-30 Smerch

Fox News

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the attack in Solomyanskyi, Obolonskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. A man was rescued and fires in residential buildings were extinguished.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of an enemy attack on Kyiv. A man who was preliminarily poisoned by combustion products was rescued, and fires in apartment buildings were extinguished. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Details

According to the SES, the fire occurred in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

The fire broke out in apartments on the 4th and 5th floors of a residential five-story building. The fire was extinguished by 30 personnel and 8 units of fire and rescue and special equipment. 

With the help of a rescue hood, a man was rescued, who was handed over to doctors with a preliminary diagnosis of poisoning by combustion products.

- the statement reads.

Rescuers reported that in the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out on balconies in a nine-story building on the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th floors.

"Rescuers evacuated three people to fresh air, and four more sought medical help with a preliminary diagnosis of acute stress reaction. The fire was extinguished," the SES noted.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out in a one-story non-residential building for storing paints and varnishes due to a Russian attack. Work is ongoing.

"Information regarding possible victims is being clarified," the SES added.

Let us remind you

On the night of Saturday, May 24, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and attack UAVs. Air defense worked in the capital. Falling debris and fires were recorded in a number of districts of the city. There are victims.

Russians shelled Kharkiv region: a woman died, there are wounded in Chuguev and Staryi Saltiv23.05.25, 21:33 • 1720 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,481.70
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,522.48