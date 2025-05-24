The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of an enemy attack on Kyiv. A man who was preliminarily poisoned by combustion products was rescued, and fires in apartment buildings were extinguished. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Details

According to the SES, the fire occurred in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

The fire broke out in apartments on the 4th and 5th floors of a residential five-story building. The fire was extinguished by 30 personnel and 8 units of fire and rescue and special equipment.

With the help of a rescue hood, a man was rescued, who was handed over to doctors with a preliminary diagnosis of poisoning by combustion products. - the statement reads.

Rescuers reported that in the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out on balconies in a nine-story building on the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th floors.

"Rescuers evacuated three people to fresh air, and four more sought medical help with a preliminary diagnosis of acute stress reaction. The fire was extinguished," the SES noted.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out in a one-story non-residential building for storing paints and varnishes due to a Russian attack. Work is ongoing.

"Information regarding possible victims is being clarified," the SES added.

Let us remind you

On the night of Saturday, May 24, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and attack UAVs. Air defense worked in the capital. Falling debris and fires were recorded in a number of districts of the city. There are victims.

