Russians shelled Kharkiv region: a woman died, there are wounded in Chuguev and Staryi Saltiv

In the Kharkiv region, a woman was killed and others were injured as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported by UNN citing the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

On Friday, May 23, the Russians struck the city of Chuguiv. A 33-year-old civilian woman was killed, and a civilian man and woman were injured. Private houses, warehouses with subsequent roof fires, and a service station were also damaged.

In addition, the occupiers attacked Staryi Saltiv with a drone. Two men, born in 1977 and 1980, were injured.

Recall

On Friday, May 23, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, warned of the threat of an attack by Russian "Shahed" UAVs.

Also, UNN reported that explosions were heard in Kyiv – fragments of enemy drones fell in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.