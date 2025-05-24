$41.500.00
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers
08:00 AM • 10023 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

06:14 AM • 13978 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 80002 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 87935 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 65108 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 77913 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 67725 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53088 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51997 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46988 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

Popular news

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas

May 23, 11:19 PM • 13607 views

In a large-scale special operation, a cybercriminal network from the Russian Federation that infected 300,000 computers worldwide has been exposed

May 24, 01:54 AM • 6816 views

Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

May 24, 02:22 AM • 9822 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

May 24, 02:43 AM • 14426 views

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 6148 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 10023 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 80002 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 174122 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 268137 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 348358 views
Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 11741 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 13076 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 17870 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 26538 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 29039 views
Shahed-136

The Guardian

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Forbes

9K720 Iskander

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6170 views

On the night of May 24, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. The enemy targeted the objects of the port infrastructure, the documentation of the war crime is ongoing.

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

At night, Russian troops again attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of May 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa region with attack drones.

The enemy hit the objects of the port infrastructure. The inspection is ongoing, prosecutors, in cooperation with the investigator, are documenting another war crime of the Russian Federation

- the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa has risen to two24.05.25, 10:09 • 1028 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

