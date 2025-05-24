Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

At night, Russian troops again attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of May 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa region with attack drones.

The enemy hit the objects of the port infrastructure. The inspection is ongoing, prosecutors, in cooperation with the investigator, are documenting another war crime of the Russian Federation - the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa has risen to two