Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 24, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. The enemy targeted the objects of the port infrastructure, the documentation of the war crime is ongoing.
At night, Russian troops again attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on the night of May 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa region with attack drones.
The enemy hit the objects of the port infrastructure. The inspection is ongoing, prosecutors, in cooperation with the investigator, are documenting another war crime of the Russian Federation
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa has risen to two24.05.25, 10:09 • 1028 views