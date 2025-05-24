The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa has risen to two

The Russian attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, said the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleg Kiper in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa has increased. Unfortunately, a 41-year-old man died in the hospital from his injuries - wrote Kiper.

Addition

On the eve, May 23, the enemy struck with two ballistic missiles at the port infrastructure of Odesa. It was immediately known that one person died - a port worker, 8 were injured.

