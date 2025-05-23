Russia struck the Odesa port with two ballistic missiles: 1 killed, 8 injured.
Kyiv • UNN
On May 23, Russia attacked the Odesa port with two ballistic missiles. A port worker was killed, and eight more civilians were injured. Infrastructure and equipment were damaged.
Today, May 23, Russia struck the Odesa port with two ballistic missiles. A port employee was killed, and eight others were injured – also civilian employees of the enterprise. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, Serhiy Kuleba.
Details
According to Kuleba, four of the injured are in serious condition. All of them are being provided with assistance.
As a result of the attack, according to Kuleba, the engine room was also damaged, windows and doors were broken in administrative buildings, and vehicles and equipment were destroyed.
It was a normal working day in a normal Ukrainian port. People worked, equipment reloaded containers. There was no military object - only civilian infrastructure - Kuleba reports.
The information of Serhiy Kuleba was also confirmed in his Telegram channel by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.
As a result of today's Russian attack, a port employee died. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased... Eight more people were injured, four of them in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and two others sustained minor bodily injuries. Our doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance and are fighting for the life and health of each of them.
In total, during the great war, the Russian Federation damaged and destroyed almost 400 port infrastructure facilities and more than 30 ships. 106 civilians were injured.
