Utility worker injured in a Russian strike has died in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
One of the utility workers wounded in the morning shelling of Kupyansk has died in the hospital. Doctors are fighting for the life of another victim of the shelling.
A utility worker, who was injured as a result of enemy shelling of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, has died, doctors are fighting for the life of the second injured person, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.
Morning shelling of Kupyansk. Unfortunately, one of the wounded utility workers could not be saved. Doctors did everything possible, but the man died. Doctors are currently fighting for the life of the second injured person.
Let us remind you
Earlier it was known about two wounded utility workers as a result of enemy shelling of Kupyansk.
The Russian army struck Kupyansk with a KAB: two коммунальників wounded23.05.25, 10:39 • 906 views