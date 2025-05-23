The Russian army struck Kupyansk with a KAB: two коммунальників wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk with a guided aerial bomb, wounding two employees of a communal enterprise. Both men, 60 years old, were hospitalized in serious condition.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled Kupyansk this morning, there are reports of two victims - коммунальщиков, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov reported in Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.
At about 9.20 the enemy shelled Kupyansk. Preliminary, the occupants struck with a guided aerial bomb. At this time, there are reports of two victims - these are 60-year-old men, employees of a local communal enterprise
According to him, the wounded were hospitalized in serious condition.
Supplement
According to the head of the RMA, 6 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes during the past day. As a result of shelling in the village of Pechenihy, a 66-year-old man was injured.
The enemy used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region: 2 KABs; 5 UAVs "Shahed"; 10 UAVs "Geran-2"; 1 FPV-drone; 1 UAV (type to be specified). Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in Chuguyiv district the building of the enterprise, 5 trucks were damaged; in Kupyansk district 17 private houses, an apartment building were damaged; in Kharkiv district a private house was damaged.