"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

Stanislav Yanevsky, known for his role as Viktor Krum in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire", was hospitalized due to serious breathing problems. The 39-year-old actor underwent emergency surgery and spoke publicly about his experience for the first time, sharing a touching post from his hospital bed. UNN writes about this with reference to the Dailymail.

Actor Stanislav Yanevsky, who is remembered by millions of fans as Viktor Krum from the Harry Potter saga, announced his emergency hospitalization and surgery after serious breathing problems. He shared the news on his Instagram, posting a photo with a bandage on his nose.

Hello, dear ladies and gentlemen. Finally, it's time to make the news public, but first things first. THANK YOU ALL for the wonderful birthday wishes! I appreciate every post, every message and promise you that I felt special and supported on this very important day in my life Yanevsky wrote.

Next, the actor said that the very next day after his birthday, he was hospitalized due to the inability to breathe.

"I was taken to the operating room, and the photo was taken immediately after I left the operating room," Stanislav shared.

The actor also noted that he did not publicize the situation in order not to disturb loved ones.

"As always, and for those who know me better, I survived it silently, because I didn't want to scare or disturb anyone. I have always been like that. I fight difficulties quietly," he wrote.

Despite the difficult situation, Yanevsky is optimistic about the future.

"I will be able to breathe freely, feel all the aromas of life that I have lost in recent months. I will be able to sleep without problems, fully recover with a calm sleep and will be in full strength very soon."

Although he has not fully recovered yet - there are still stitches in his nose that prevent him from speaking normally - the actor already sees positive results. He shared that he is "recovering very well" and is satisfied with his progress.

Fans from all over the world continue to send the actor warm wishes with the hope of his speedy return to full life.

"Take care of yourself, get well soon. You are a warrior", "I send you positive and healing vibrations", "Good recovery, brother", "Hang in there, everything will be fine", etc.

Stanislav played a heartthrob who stole Hermione Granger's heart and gave Harry Potter a head start during the Triwizard Tournament.

It has been almost two decades since his first appearance in one of the parts of the film about wizards, and in the last two decades he has starred in many others. In particular, "Hostel 2" and "Concealment". But his last role was in the 2021 film "The Last Fall", as earlier this year the actor stunned his fans by deciding to change jobs.

Yanevsky is now a lecturer and motivational speaker. The star looks completely different from the baby-faced actor who won the hearts of the nation in the mid-2000s. He has grown long wavy hair and a beard. He is now usually seen in bright suits and bright top hats inspired by 1940s fashion.

