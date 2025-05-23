"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
02:43 PM • 22068 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29468 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45108 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

11:31 AM • 42448 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

10:55 AM • 42499 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44755 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

May 23, 08:36 AM • 45399 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144809 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66798 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Publications
IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 24316 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

May 23, 08:37 AM • 31439 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86092 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

10:16 AM • 15016 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 69048 views
In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 241150 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 321492 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 9782 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 124871 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 166364 views
"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4930 views

Known for his role as Viktor Krum, actor Stanislav Yanevski was hospitalized due to breathing problems. After the surgery, he shared that he hopes for a full recovery and the ability to breathe freely.

Stanislav Yanevsky, known for his role as Viktor Krum in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire", was hospitalized due to serious breathing problems. The 39-year-old actor underwent emergency surgery and spoke publicly about his experience for the first time, sharing a touching post from his hospital bed. UNN writes about this with reference to the Dailymail.

Actor Stanislav Yanevsky, who is remembered by millions of fans as Viktor Krum from the Harry Potter saga, announced his emergency hospitalization and surgery after serious breathing problems. He shared the news on his Instagram, posting a photo with a bandage on his nose.

Hello, dear ladies and gentlemen. Finally, it's time to make the news public, but first things first. THANK YOU ALL for the wonderful birthday wishes! I appreciate every post, every message and promise you that I felt special and supported on this very important day in my life

Yanevsky wrote.

Next, the actor said that the very next day after his birthday, he was hospitalized due to the inability to breathe.

"I was taken to the operating room, and the photo was taken immediately after I left the operating room," Stanislav shared.

The actor also noted that he did not publicize the situation in order not to disturb loved ones.

"As always, and for those who know me better, I survived it silently, because I didn't want to scare or disturb anyone. I have always been like that. I fight difficulties quietly," he wrote.

Despite the difficult situation, Yanevsky is optimistic about the future.

"I will be able to breathe freely, feel all the aromas of life that I have lost in recent months. I will be able to sleep without problems, fully recover with a calm sleep and will be in full strength very soon."

Although he has not fully recovered yet - there are still stitches in his nose that prevent him from speaking normally - the actor already sees positive results. He shared that he is "recovering very well" and is satisfied with his progress.

Fans from all over the world continue to send the actor warm wishes with the hope of his speedy return to full life.

"Take care of yourself, get well soon. You are a warrior", "I send you positive and healing vibrations", "Good recovery, brother", "Hang in there, everything will be fine", etc.

Let's add

Stanislav played a heartthrob who stole Hermione Granger's heart and gave Harry Potter a head start during the Triwizard Tournament.

It has been almost two decades since his first appearance in one of the parts of the film about wizards, and in the last two decades he has starred in many others. In particular, "Hostel 2" and "Concealment". But his last role was in the 2021 film "The Last Fall", as earlier this year the actor stunned his fans by deciding to change jobs.

Yanevsky is now a lecturer and motivational speaker. The star looks completely different from the baby-faced actor who won the hearts of the nation in the mid-2000s. He has grown long wavy hair and a beard. He is now usually seen in bright suits and bright top hats inspired by 1940s fashion.

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time28.04.25, 11:56 • 103750 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

