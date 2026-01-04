The ATESH partisan movement has recorded emergency security measures at the facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk. After a series of successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the command of the occupying forces switched to a reinforced camouflage regime for logistics centers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the ATESH message on Telegram.

Details

During reconnaissance of the territory of the 61st support vessel detachment (military unit 26968), agents discovered that the entire perimeter of the facility was covered with dense camouflage nets. The purpose of these measures is to hide the processes of loading and moving military resources from visual observation. In addition, new video surveillance systems have been installed along the entire perimeter for technical control of the territory.

Coordinates of the object where activity was recorded: 44.727218, 37.775893.

Transport collapse in the city

Despite the occupiers' attempts to create an "information vacuum," abnormal activity is observed at the base. A huge number of military trucks and special vehicles caused a real transport collapse. Civilian drivers are forced to bypass the area due to the streets being overloaded with military equipment.

It will not be possible to hide logistical processes behind nets - we continue to record every entry and exit - ATESH emphasizes.

All data on vehicle movement schedules and updated security measures for the facility have already been handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The partisans also called on military unit personnel and truck drivers to share information to accelerate the de-occupation of territories.

