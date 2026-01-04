$42.170.00
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 18366 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 32636 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 36801 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 37959 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 55149 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 75981 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 66891 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 86724 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47889 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Russia intensifies camouflage of logistics hubs in Novorossiysk after Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The Ukrainian partisan movement ATESH recorded emergency measures to increase security at the facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk. The command of the occupation forces switched to an intensified camouflage regime for logistics centers after a series of successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russia intensifies camouflage of logistics hubs in Novorossiysk after Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes - ATESH

The ATESH partisan movement has recorded emergency security measures at the facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk. After a series of successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the command of the occupying forces switched to a reinforced camouflage regime for logistics centers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the ATESH message on Telegram.

Details

During reconnaissance of the territory of the 61st support vessel detachment (military unit 26968), agents discovered that the entire perimeter of the facility was covered with dense camouflage nets. The purpose of these measures is to hide the processes of loading and moving military resources from visual observation. In addition, new video surveillance systems have been installed along the entire perimeter for technical control of the territory.

Produces chassis for S-400 air defense systems: ATESH partisans scouted the Bryansk automobile plant03.01.26, 22:02 • 2606 views

Coordinates of the object where activity was recorded: 44.727218, 37.775893.

Transport collapse in the city

Despite the occupiers' attempts to create an "information vacuum," abnormal activity is observed at the base. A huge number of military trucks and special vehicles caused a real transport collapse. Civilian drivers are forced to bypass the area due to the streets being overloaded with military equipment.

It will not be possible to hide logistical processes behind nets - we continue to record every entry and exit

- ATESH emphasizes.

All data on vehicle movement schedules and updated security measures for the facility have already been handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The partisans also called on military unit personnel and truck drivers to share information to accelerate the de-occupation of territories.

ATESH agents destroyed a communication tower near an airbase in Novosibirsk31.12.25, 09:54 • 3084 views

Stepan Haftko

