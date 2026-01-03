Produces chassis for S-400 air defense systems: ATESH partisans scouted the Bryansk automobile plant

Photo: t.me/atesh_ua

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement conducted reconnaissance of the Bryansk Automobile Plant - one of the key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ATESH movement.

Details

This enterprise is engaged in the production of special wheeled chassis and platforms for anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations and other military equipment used in the war against Ukraine.

In particular, chassis for S-400 "Triumf" and S-350 "Vityaz" air defense systems, as well as for "Iskander-M" OTRK and "Uragan" MLRS are produced there.

During the reconnaissance, the location of production buildings, administrative buildings, warehouse infrastructure and access roads involved in the logistics of the enterprise was recorded. Activity related to the fulfillment of defense orders was noted. The obtained data has already been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine and can be used to plan targeted measures to influence the enemy's military and industrial infrastructure. - the post says.

Recall

On the last day of 2025, agents of the ATESH movement burned down a communication tower in Novosibirsk, which provided control and communication for units of the Russian army. This object was also used to intercept civilian and military communications.