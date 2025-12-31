Agents of the ATESH partisan movement destroyed a communication tower in Novosibirsk, Russia, which was used for military purposes. Ukrainian partisans reported this on their Telegram channel, UNN writes.

ATESH agents burned down a communication tower near Tolmachevo airbase in Novosibirsk - the message says.

This tower provided reliable, secure, and effective command and communication for Russian army units based at Tolmachevo airbase, including military unit 12739 (337th separate helicopter regiment), military unit 3733 (10th separate aviation squadron of the Russian Guard), military unit 23529 (21st aviation commandant's office).

The tower was used to intercept and eavesdrop on civilian and military communications in the region.

The partisans emphasized that disabling this facility complicates the command of the Russian Armed Forces' control over their own forces and deprives them of an important tool for collecting intelligence.

Recall

ATESH agents in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Voronezh destroyed a locomotive that was used to transport military cargo for the Kupyansk group of Russian troops. This complicated the formation of echelons and disrupted the schedules for sending trains with weapons.