Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 3916 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 19801 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 50363 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 36386 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 32172 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 30258 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21344 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19648 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24201 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"
ATESH agents destroyed a communication tower near an airbase in Novosibirsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement burned down a communication tower in Novosibirsk, which provided command and communication for Russian army units. This facility was also used to intercept civilian and military communications.

ATESH agents destroyed a communication tower near an airbase in Novosibirsk

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement destroyed a communication tower in Novosibirsk, Russia, which was used for military purposes. Ukrainian partisans reported this on their Telegram channel, UNN writes.

ATESH agents burned down a communication tower near Tolmachevo airbase in Novosibirsk

- the message says.

This tower provided reliable, secure, and effective command and communication for Russian army units based at Tolmachevo airbase, including military unit 12739 (337th separate helicopter regiment), military unit 3733 (10th separate aviation squadron of the Russian Guard), military unit 23529 (21st aviation commandant's office).

The tower was used to intercept and eavesdrop on civilian and military communications in the region.

The partisans emphasized that disabling this facility complicates the command of the Russian Armed Forces' control over their own forces and deprives them of an important tool for collecting intelligence.

Recall

ATESH agents in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Voronezh destroyed a locomotive that was used to transport military cargo for the Kupyansk group of Russian troops. This complicated the formation of echelons and disrupted the schedules for sending trains with weapons.

Olga Rozgon

