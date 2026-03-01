The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the targeting of three US and British oil tankers

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has just issued a statement about striking American and British oil tankers. This was reported by Iranian state media and Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

The report states that Iran struck three American and British oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz with missiles.

There is no confirmation of the alleged strikes from either the US or the UK yet.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated his readiness to negotiate with the new leadership of Iran after the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He noted that some Iranians who participated in previous negotiations are no longer alive.