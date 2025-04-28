"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 40958 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42388 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47449 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75691 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126281 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104166 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74168 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 151938 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68748 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53558 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 30051 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 31140 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 28784 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 33822 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 33590 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 10079 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 10391 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126281 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 49092 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 84165 views
"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7536 views

Actor Rupert Grint, known for his role as Ron Weasley, has become a father for the second time. He secretly became the father of Goldie G. Grint, which he announced on Instagram, sharing the first photo of the baby.

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

British actor Rupert Grint, who became famous for his role as Ron Weasley in the cult saga "Harry Potter," has become a father for the second time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the actor's page on Instagram.

Details

"Secretly born child revealed. Introducing Goldie G. Grint. Baby 10/10 (so far)," Rupert Grint wrote.

The 36-year-old artist shared the first photo of the baby. The photo shows the baby in a tiny bodysuit decorated with an embroidered name — Goldie G. Grint.

Rupert has decided to keep the details regarding the gender and exact date of birth of the child private for now. However, the actor assured that the newborn baby is a real little miracle.

Interestingly, a few weeks ago, paparazzi captured Grint on a walk with two children. This suggests that Goldie appeared in the world earlier than the actor officially announced. Most likely, the family wanted to enjoy these happy moments without unnecessary attention.

Rupert Grint and his wife, actress Georgia Groome, have been together since 2011. The couple is also raising a five-year-old daughter, Wednesday G. Grint.

Addition

HBO announced the actors for the roles of Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape and Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" series. Filming of the series, which will be an exact adaptation of Rowling's books, will begin this summer.

British writer, author of the Harry Potter book series, Joanne Rowling made an ambiguous post on social media, which sparked a new wave of discussions about her strained relationship with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

To one of the posts on social network X: "Which actor/actress instantly ruins the film for you?" Rowling replied: "Guess three times. Sorry, but it was magical."

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
