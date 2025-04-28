"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

British actor Rupert Grint, who became famous for his role as Ron Weasley in the cult saga "Harry Potter," has become a father for the second time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the actor's page on Instagram.

Details

"Secretly born child revealed. Introducing Goldie G. Grint. Baby 10/10 (so far)," Rupert Grint wrote.

The 36-year-old artist shared the first photo of the baby. The photo shows the baby in a tiny bodysuit decorated with an embroidered name — Goldie G. Grint.

Rupert has decided to keep the details regarding the gender and exact date of birth of the child private for now. However, the actor assured that the newborn baby is a real little miracle.

Interestingly, a few weeks ago, paparazzi captured Grint on a walk with two children. This suggests that Goldie appeared in the world earlier than the actor officially announced. Most likely, the family wanted to enjoy these happy moments without unnecessary attention.

Rupert Grint and his wife, actress Georgia Groome, have been together since 2011. The couple is also raising a five-year-old daughter, Wednesday G. Grint.

Addition

