People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44821 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87992 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114816 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106915 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149870 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120256 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135967 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134004 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127714 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25692 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34657 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119651 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47934 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119651 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149875 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193154 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193505 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123711 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125862 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155564 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136000 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143452 views
People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23897 views

People in high-tech countries sleep 45 minutes longer and have 14% better sleep efficiency. However, this leads to a disruption of natural circadian rhythms, which can cause health problems.

In developed societies, people sleep 45 minutes longer than in less technologically advanced countries, averaging more than 7 hours a night. However, this improvement in sleep quality comes at a price: disruption of natural biological rhythms.

This was reported by the Financial Times, and UNN

These findings refute the notion that technology addiction has caused the sleep deprivation epidemic, but confirm that health can be negatively affected by factors such as lack of natural light and the use of screens that emit blue light.

The study is part of a broader research initiative aimed at exploring how urban living and insomnia can lead to fatigue, depression, and various physical illnesses, including obesity and cancer. These findings call into question the simplistic explanation of the “insomnia epidemic” that some scholars attribute to modern living conditions in the 21st century.

Image

The idea that sleep has deteriorated due to modern lifestyles has been popular for more than a decade... However, our research shows a much more complex picture. Sleep in advanced economies is indeed better than in less developed societies, but it comes at a price - disruption to our delicate circadian mechanisms

- said David Samson, lead author of the study published in the journal Proceedings B of the Royal Society.

The study examined the underlying factors that cause sleep problems, which are estimated to affect more than 90 million people in the United States alone. The researchers analyzed metadata from studies conducted from 1967 to 2022 in 21 countries, including both industrialized and non-industrialized societies.

According to the study, people in developed countries sleep 45 minutes more per night, averaging just over seven hours. In addition, their “sleep efficiency” (the ratio of time in bed to time actually sleeping) is 14% higher.

However, when studying circadian rhythms - physical, mental and behavioral changes in a 24-hour cycle - scientists discovered a different fact. 

The results showed a “significant negative relationship between industrial lifestyle and deterioration of circadian functions.

Earlier studies have shown that circadian rhythm disruption has a harmful effect on health, in particular, it can lead to inflammation and reduce the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.

Circadian dysfunction is also associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, cardiovascular disease in night shift workers, and mental health problems.

One of the explanations for these results is better sleeping conditions in developed countries: comfortable mattresses, air conditioning, but also greater exposure to artificial light, both from streetlights and smartphone screens, which disrupts circadian rhythms.

Samson emphasized that technology should retain its role in improving sleep quality, but at the same time, it is important to synchronize our biological clocks with the natural world.

Image

One way to improve synchronization with natural cycles is to use “biomimicry.” For example, you can use bright light in the morning or adjust the room temperature so that it gradually rises with the sunrise.

The “interesting and thoughtful” study offers new insights into how “the homes of the future can better support circadian health,” said Malcolm von Schantz, professor of chronobiology at the University of Northumbria.

The windows in modern airplanes can be darkened or brightened at the touch of a button... Will the windows of the future be able to automatically let in blue light in the morning, even before we wake up?

- He noted.

Recall

UNN wrote that the average person needs 7-9 hoursof sleep, but it is important to note that sleep is not measured by duration, but by effectiveness. 

Yulia Havryliuk

HealthTechnologiesLife hack
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising