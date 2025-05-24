6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones at Ukraine overnight, 6 missiles were shot down and 245 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 24, the enemy launched an attack on Ukraine using 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the areas of Taganrog, Yeysk, Bryansk - russia, TOT Crimea. Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions were attacked.

Also, during the night, the enemy attacked with 250 Shahed-type ударними UAVs and unmanned simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russia, TOT Crimea.

"The main direction of the enemy's attack is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv," the Air Force said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8.30 a.m., 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (Kyiv) were shot down by air defense and 245 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) were neutralized in the east, north, south and center of the country. 128 - shot down by fire weapons, 117 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences) - noted in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were reportedly affected.

