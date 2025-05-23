$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents
07:04 AM • 30604 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 29382 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

May 22, 02:58 PM • 66863 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 244548 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 235296 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 132384 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 115522 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 240591 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 94618 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 119349 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
6.1m/s
33%
748mm
Popular news

Russia reported a UAV attack, Moscow airports are temporarily not working

May 22, 10:49 PM • 15030 views

Tusk called the statement of the presidential candidate of Poland about Ukraine and NATO treason

May 22, 11:58 PM • 57792 views

Air defense is working against enemy drones in the Kyiv region

02:35 AM • 62030 views

Israel carried out missile strikes on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon

03:11 AM • 7934 views

The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known

05:09 AM • 43391 views
Publications

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

07:04 AM • 30577 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 166545 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 235254 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 240566 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 250314 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Alexander Stubb

Mark Rutte

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 94269 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 138121 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 141647 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 142645 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 176997 views
Actual

Truth Social

Financial Times

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29363 views

With the beginning of the cycling season, the number of accidents has increased. Cyclists must know the traffic rules, be careful, and drivers must give way to cyclists and choose a safe distance.

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

With the beginning of the cycling season, there are more two-wheeled vehicles on the roads, and with it, risks. UNN tells what rules cyclists must follow to avoid accidents and make movement safe for themselves and other road users.

For cyclists

According to the Traffic Regulations, persons who have reached the age of 14 are allowed to ride bicycles on the road.

The bicycle must be equipped with working brakes, a horn and reflectors: white in the front, orange on the sides, and red in the back.

Groups of cyclists must ride one after another so as not to interfere with other road users. A column of cyclists moving along the carriageway must be divided into groups (up to 10 cyclists in a group) with a distance of 80-100 m between the groups.

If the bicycle path crosses the road outside the intersection, cyclists are obliged to give way to other vehicles moving on the road. Also, cyclists must cross the carriageway by bicycle crossing, and in the absence of it - in accordance with the requirements of the Traffic Regulations, that is, it is necessary to get off the bicycle and carry it in their hands through a pedestrian crossing.

Is there a fine for not having a first aid kit in the car: police explanation19.05.25, 15:57 • 2269 views

In places where traffic is regulated, cyclists must be guided by the signals of the regulator or traffic light.

In Ukraine, cameras on the roads will begin to record driving through yellow and red traffic lights21.05.25, 17:28 • 4138 views

Cyclists are prohibited from:

  • riding a bicycle with a faulty brake, horn, and in the dark and in conditions of insufficient visibility - with the headlight (headlight) turned off or without reflectors;
    • to move on highways and roads for cars, as well as on the carriageway, when a bicycle path is equipped nearby;
      • move on sidewalks and pedestrian paths (except for children under 7 years old on children's bicycles under the supervision of adults);
        • hold on to another vehicle while driving;
          • ride without holding the steering wheel and taking your feet off the pedals (footrests);
            • carry passengers on a bicycle (with the exception of children under 7 years of age, who are transported on an additional seat equipped with securely fixed footrests);
              • tow bicycles;
                • tow a trailer not intended for operation with a bicycle.

                  For drivers

                  When entering the road from a residential area, yards, parking lots, gas stations and other adjacent territories, the driver must give way to pedestrians and vehicles moving along it, and when leaving the road - to cyclists and pedestrians whose direction of movement it crosses.

                  At regulated and unregulated intersections, the driver must give way to pedestrians crossing the road to which he is turning, as well as cyclists moving straight in the same direction.

                  Movement on the carriageway on bicycles is allowed only in one row along the rightmost lane as far as possible to the right, except when detouring. Drivers must not get too close to cyclists while driving, and when bypassing, it is necessary to choose a safe distance, because the cyclist can fall on his side under the wheels, and the consequences can be tragic.

                  Mopeds and motorcycles will be able to ride in the public transport lane: changes have been made to the traffic rules01.04.25, 15:12 • 16324 views

                  For pedestrians

                  According to the Traffic Regulations, pedestrians in the absence of sidewalks, pedestrian paths, can move along bicycle paths, but it is necessary to keep to the right side and not impede traffic on bicycles.

                  Persons moving in wheelchairs have the right to:

                  • move on sidewalks, pedestrian or bicycle paths at pedestrian speed;
                    • move along the edge of the carriageway of the road, street or roadside.

                      New and old rules: what has really changed in the traffic rules and technical inspection for Ukrainian drivers22.05.25, 14:16 • 2864 views

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      SocietyPublicationsAuto
                      Brent
                      $64.06
                      Bitcoin
                      $110,715.70
                      S&P 500
                      $5,870.36
                      Tesla
                      $346.89
                      Газ TTF
                      $36.40
                      Золото
                      $3,328.89
                      Ethereum
                      $2,661.61