Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents
Kyiv • UNN
With the beginning of the cycling season, the number of accidents has increased. Cyclists must know the traffic rules, be careful, and drivers must give way to cyclists and choose a safe distance.
With the beginning of the cycling season, there are more two-wheeled vehicles on the roads, and with it, risks. UNN tells what rules cyclists must follow to avoid accidents and make movement safe for themselves and other road users.
For cyclists
According to the Traffic Regulations, persons who have reached the age of 14 are allowed to ride bicycles on the road.
The bicycle must be equipped with working brakes, a horn and reflectors: white in the front, orange on the sides, and red in the back.
Groups of cyclists must ride one after another so as not to interfere with other road users. A column of cyclists moving along the carriageway must be divided into groups (up to 10 cyclists in a group) with a distance of 80-100 m between the groups.
If the bicycle path crosses the road outside the intersection, cyclists are obliged to give way to other vehicles moving on the road. Also, cyclists must cross the carriageway by bicycle crossing, and in the absence of it - in accordance with the requirements of the Traffic Regulations, that is, it is necessary to get off the bicycle and carry it in their hands through a pedestrian crossing.
In places where traffic is regulated, cyclists must be guided by the signals of the regulator or traffic light.
Cyclists are prohibited from:
- riding a bicycle with a faulty brake, horn, and in the dark and in conditions of insufficient visibility - with the headlight (headlight) turned off or without reflectors;
- to move on highways and roads for cars, as well as on the carriageway, when a bicycle path is equipped nearby;
- move on sidewalks and pedestrian paths (except for children under 7 years old on children's bicycles under the supervision of adults);
- hold on to another vehicle while driving;
- ride without holding the steering wheel and taking your feet off the pedals (footrests);
- carry passengers on a bicycle (with the exception of children under 7 years of age, who are transported on an additional seat equipped with securely fixed footrests);
- tow bicycles;
- tow a trailer not intended for operation with a bicycle.
For drivers
When entering the road from a residential area, yards, parking lots, gas stations and other adjacent territories, the driver must give way to pedestrians and vehicles moving along it, and when leaving the road - to cyclists and pedestrians whose direction of movement it crosses.
At regulated and unregulated intersections, the driver must give way to pedestrians crossing the road to which he is turning, as well as cyclists moving straight in the same direction.
Movement on the carriageway on bicycles is allowed only in one row along the rightmost lane as far as possible to the right, except when detouring. Drivers must not get too close to cyclists while driving, and when bypassing, it is necessary to choose a safe distance, because the cyclist can fall on his side under the wheels, and the consequences can be tragic.
For pedestrians
According to the Traffic Regulations, pedestrians in the absence of sidewalks, pedestrian paths, can move along bicycle paths, but it is necessary to keep to the right side and not impede traffic on bicycles.
Persons moving in wheelchairs have the right to:
- move on sidewalks, pedestrian or bicycle paths at pedestrian speed;
- move along the edge of the carriageway of the road, street or roadside.
