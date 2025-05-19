Is there a fine for not having a first aid kit in the car: police explanation
Kyiv • UNN
The Patrol Police denied information about the introduction of new fines for the absence of a first aid kit, fire extinguisher or emergency stop sign in the car. The requirements for the equipment of the vehicle remain unchanged.
Fines for the lack of a first-aid kit, fire extinguisher or emergency stop sign in the car were not introduced. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshitskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
No new fines for first aid kit or fire extinguisher - this is a fake!
The media is spreading information about alleged new fines for the lack of a first-aid kit, fire extinguisher or emergency stop sign. This is not true
According to him, there are no new changes in the requirements for the equipment of vehicles, and in general, they have remained unchanged for many years.
According to the current rules, the vehicle must have:
- a first-aid kit with the designation of the type of vehicle for
which it is intended;
- an emergency stop sign or flashing red
light that meets the standards;
- a working fire extinguisher.
These requirements apply to most categories of vehicles: motorcycles with sidecars, cars and trucks, buses, minibuses, wheeled tractors, etc. Similarly, the sanctions provided by the Code of Administrative Offenses for possible violations in this regard have not changed for several years
Mopeds and motorcycles will be able to ride in the public transport lane: changes have been made to the traffic rules01.04.25, 15:12 • 16323 views