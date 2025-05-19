Is there a fine for not having a first aid kit in the car: police explanation

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20346 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26615 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109157 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 40917 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41659 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34509 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25223 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62765 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34868 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73875 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 10312 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 13655 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 4442 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 18830 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38092 views
Publications

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20346 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 109157 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62765 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238068 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450512 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38442 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 103496 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 190395 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 92364 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 93020 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Is there a fine for not having a first aid kit in the car: police explanation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The Patrol Police denied information about the introduction of new fines for the absence of a first aid kit, fire extinguisher or emergency stop sign in the car. The requirements for the equipment of the vehicle remain unchanged.

Is there a fine for not having a first aid kit in the car: police explanation

Fines for the lack of a first-aid kit, fire extinguisher or emergency stop sign in the car were not introduced. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshitskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

No new fines for first aid kit or fire extinguisher - this is a fake!

- stated in the message.

The media is spreading information about alleged new fines for the lack of a first-aid kit, fire extinguisher or emergency stop sign. This is not true

 - added Biloshitskyi.

According to him, there are no new changes in the requirements for the equipment of vehicles, and in general, they have remained unchanged for many years. 

According to the current rules, the vehicle must have:

  • a first-aid kit with the designation of the type of vehicle for which it is intended;
    • an emergency stop sign or flashing red light that meets the standards;
      • a working fire extinguisher.

        These requirements apply to most categories of vehicles: motorcycles with sidecars, cars and trucks, buses, minibuses, wheeled tractors, etc. Similarly, the sanctions provided by the Code of Administrative Offenses for possible violations in this regard have not changed for several years

        - Biloshitskyi notes.

        Mopeds and motorcycles will be able to ride in the public transport lane: changes have been made to the traffic rules01.04.25, 15:12 • 16323 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        SocietyAuto
        Telegram
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $65.28
        Bitcoin
        $102,453.60
        S&P 500
        $5,891.25
        Tesla
        $347.66
        Газ TTF
        $34.98
        Золото
        $3,231.85
        Ethereum
        $2,400.49