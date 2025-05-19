Is there a fine for not having a first aid kit in the car: police explanation

Fines for the lack of a first-aid kit, fire extinguisher or emergency stop sign in the car were not introduced. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshitskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

No new fines for first aid kit or fire extinguisher - this is a fake! - stated in the message.

The media is spreading information about alleged new fines for the lack of a first-aid kit, fire extinguisher or emergency stop sign. This is not true - added Biloshitskyi.

According to him, there are no new changes in the requirements for the equipment of vehicles, and in general, they have remained unchanged for many years.

According to the current rules, the vehicle must have:

a first-aid kit with the designation of the type of vehicle for which it is intended;

an emergency stop sign or flashing red light that meets the standards;

a working fire extinguisher.

These requirements apply to most categories of vehicles: motorcycles with sidecars, cars and trucks, buses, minibuses, wheeled tractors, etc. Similarly, the sanctions provided by the Code of Administrative Offenses for possible violations in this regard have not changed for several years - Biloshitskyi notes.

