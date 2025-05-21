In Ukraine, cameras on the roads will begin to record driving through yellow and red traffic lights
Kyiv • UNN
By the end of the year, automatic recording of driving through a prohibited traffic light signal will start working in Ukraine. The fine for violation will be UAH 510.
In Ukraine, by the end of the year, control over traffic violations for driving through a prohibited traffic light signal will be launched using automatic recording cameras. This was announced by Anush Biloshytska, Head of the Department of Administration of the Automatic Recording System of the SE "Center for Infrastructure and Technologies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs", during the Forum "For Safe Roads in Ukraine", reports UNN.
Details
The All-Ukrainian public company "For Safe Roads" notes that Biloshytska reported that by the end of the year, control over traffic violations for driving through a prohibited traffic light signal will be launched in Ukraine using automatic recording cameras.
According to her, the institution is currently testing and configuring automatic recording systems for the possibility of working with violations of driving through a prohibited traffic light signal.
According to Biloshytska, the existing complexes will be able to record new types of violations.
It is noted that the fine for driving through a prohibited traffic light signal currently remains unchanged – UAH 510.
Addition
In 2024, draft law №12172 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses regarding strengthening administrative responsibility for systematic violations of traffic rules.
According to the explanatory note, it is proposed that if a driver repeatedly drives through a pedestrian crossing on a yellow traffic light signal, he may face deprivation of rights from 6 months to a year.
Punishment will occur if the driver violates this rule three times.
In 2020, when the speed monitoring system was launched, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that it planned to launch the recording of driving through a prohibited traffic light signal.
The Patrol Police reminds that in Ukraine, fines apply for a missing or dirty license plate.