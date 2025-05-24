$41.500.00
Exclusives
Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3492 views

A watch officer from Ukraine fell asleep while on duty, causing the ship to run aground in Norway. He has been charged with negligent navigation.

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

The watch officer of a large container ship that ran aground and crashed into a private garden in Norway told police he was asleep at the time of the incident. He is reportedly a Ukrainian national, UNN writes, citing the BBC.

Details

"According to investigators, the man, a Ukrainian national in his thirties, confessed that he fell asleep while performing his duties alone," the publication writes.

He has been charged with negligent navigation. Police are also investigating whether the ship's rules on working hours and rest periods were followed.

"The accused was the watch officer at the time of the incident. During the interrogation, he stated that he fell asleep while on duty alone, which led to the ship running aground," said Kjetil Bruland Sorensen, prosecutor for the Trondelag police district, in a press release.

Local media reported that the man was responsible for steering the ship, but did not change course when entering the Trondheim Fjord. No one was injured in the incident.

The Cyprus-flagged cargo ship NCL Salten had 16 people on board and was travelling south-west through the Trondheim Fjord to Orkanger when it deviated from its course.

The logistics company NCL, which chartered the ship, said it was a "serious incident" and it was glad that no one was injured.

"Our top priority is to ensure a safe and reliable rescue operation," the company said in a statement, adding that it is assisting police with their investigation.

Johan Gelberg, the owner of the estate that the ship nearly crashed into, described the moment he looked out the window and saw the ship in his front yard.

"I had to bend my neck to see its top. It was so unreal," he told the Guardian.

Gelberg said he was "amazed" to see the ship in front of his house and that it was "five metres" from the entrance to his bedroom.

"It's a very bulky new neighbour, but he'll be gone soon," he told Norwegian TV channel TV2.

The son of the victim's neighbour said it was "terrible" and his father screamed when he saw the ship.

"I didn't know if it was a dream because it was five in the morning and it was so surrealistic," Bard Jørgensen told the BBC World Service's Newshour programme.

Addition

The 135-metre vessel passed a few metres past the house when it ran aground on Thursday morning in Bineset, near Trondheim, central Norway. Attempts to move it have so far been unsuccessful.

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard23.05.25, 11:37 • 47995 views

The ship reportedly ran aground earlier in 2023, but the crew managed to pull it out on its own.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
The Guardian
Norway
Ukraine
