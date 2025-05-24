In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, during a large-scale missile and drone attack, a man shot himself in the temple; he is currently alive and in the hospital, UNN was informed by the press service of the Kyiv police.

Details

"The incident took place in the Podilskyi district. A man born in 2003, a local resident, while in a shelter, shot himself in the temple. He is currently alive, in the hospital," the press service reported.

Supplement

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, 15 people were injured. Residential buildings in three districts, a shopping center, an educational institution, cars, and a boiler house were damaged.