The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 46568 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 47732 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 47170 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 62517 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 57653 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 49631 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 49631 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46369 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161690 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67148 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 108296 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

May 23, 10:16 AM • 31289 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

May 23, 12:05 PM • 101011 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 19254 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 16304 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 46548 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161679 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 257276 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 337336 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 325342 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 2260 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 2994 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 16341 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 19293 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 108333 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

20 years later, Miranda Priestley will face Emily, who has become the CEO of a luxury brand. Miranda needs funds due to the decline of print publications.

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

The premiere of the second part of the movie "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected on May 1, 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

20 years after the events of the first part of the film, Miranda Priestley (played by American actress Meryl Streep) will again be forced to meet with her assistant Emily (played by Emily Blunt), who has left "Podium" and become one of the executive directors of a major luxury brand. According to the plot, Miranda needs funds and support, due to the fact that print publications are dying one by one.

What Andy Sachs (played by American actress and singer Anne Hathaway) will do in this plot remains a mystery.

We remind you that the first part of the comedy drama "The Devil Wears Prada" was released in 2006 in the United States. The main roles were played by Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep. The latter was nominated for an Oscar for this work.

Addition

The premiere of the new spin-off "Game of Thrones" was planned for 2025, but HBO postponed it to 2026, leaving fans with a "clean slate" for the current time.

Jennifer Lopez will star in the film adaptation of the thriller "The Last Mrs. Parrish" from Netflix. The film tells the story of a con artist who tries to destroy a wealthy family.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

CultureUNN Lite
United States
Netflix
Brent
$64.94
Bitcoin
$108,789.70
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,361.44
Ethereum
$2,577.88