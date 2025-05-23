The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

The premiere of the second part of the movie "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected on May 1, 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

20 years after the events of the first part of the film, Miranda Priestley (played by American actress Meryl Streep) will again be forced to meet with her assistant Emily (played by Emily Blunt), who has left "Podium" and become one of the executive directors of a major luxury brand. According to the plot, Miranda needs funds and support, due to the fact that print publications are dying one by one.

What Andy Sachs (played by American actress and singer Anne Hathaway) will do in this plot remains a mystery.

We remind you that the first part of the comedy drama "The Devil Wears Prada" was released in 2006 in the United States. The main roles were played by Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep. The latter was nominated for an Oscar for this work.

Addition

The premiere of the new spin-off "Game of Thrones" was planned for 2025, but HBO postponed it to 2026, leaving fans with a "clean slate" for the current time.

Jennifer Lopez will star in the film adaptation of the thriller "The Last Mrs. Parrish" from Netflix. The film tells the story of a con artist who tries to destroy a wealthy family.