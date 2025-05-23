Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 46548 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 47710 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 47161 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 62510 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 57648 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 49630 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 49630 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46369 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161678 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67148 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 108296 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

May 23, 10:16 AM • 31289 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

May 23, 12:05 PM • 101011 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 19254 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 16304 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 46548 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161678 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 257275 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 337334 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 325340 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 2260 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 2994 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 16340 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 19291 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 108331 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

Storks Odarka and Hritzko had problems feeding their chicks. Hritzko threw out the weakest chick, Katrusia, but she was rescued by park workers.

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

Odarka the stork and her new chosen one, Hrytsyk, had problems with the ability to feed their chicks. Because of this, Hrytsyk took the weakest chick, Katrusya, out of the nest, but the baby stork was rescued by employees of the Pyryatynsky Park. This was reported on the "Stork Hrytsko" page on Facebook, reports UNN.

Today at 12:18 Hrytsyk took the chick out of the nest. At the same minute, Mr. Anatoly came to the rescue and picked up the little one and took him to a safe place. The stork chick is alive, waiting for evacuation to the rehabilitation center 

- the message says.

The page also explained that such actions of the stork Hrytsyk are not cruelty, but only a survival instinct.

"This happens: the stork father sometimes takes away the weakest ones to give others a better chance. This is not cruelty, but a survival instinct," experts explained.

After examination by specialists, Katrusya was taken to the Nyushchanik Estate (a public organization that helps birds). According to the results of the examination, they are still waiting for an analysis for bacterial culture. Preliminary conclusion: the stork chick ate soil, enteritis 

- reported on the "Stork Hrytsko" page.

Experts explain that enteritis is an inflammation of the mucous membrane of the small intestine. It is caused by eating poor-quality food, chemical irritations, many gastroenterological and intestinal infectious diseases.

The "Stork Hrytsko" page promises to keep fans of the legendary stork family informed about the situation around the stork chick Katrusya.

Addition

Pyryatynsky National Nature Park reported that Odarka the stork and her new chosen one Hrytsyk hatched the last fifth chick.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

UNN Lite
Facebook
Brent
$64.94
Bitcoin
$108,789.70
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,361.44
Ethereum
$2,577.88