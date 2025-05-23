Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

Odarka the stork and her new chosen one, Hrytsyk, had problems with the ability to feed their chicks. Because of this, Hrytsyk took the weakest chick, Katrusya, out of the nest, but the baby stork was rescued by employees of the Pyryatynsky Park. This was reported on the "Stork Hrytsko" page on Facebook, reports UNN.

Today at 12:18 Hrytsyk took the chick out of the nest. At the same minute, Mr. Anatoly came to the rescue and picked up the little one and took him to a safe place. The stork chick is alive, waiting for evacuation to the rehabilitation center - the message says.

The page also explained that such actions of the stork Hrytsyk are not cruelty, but only a survival instinct.

"This happens: the stork father sometimes takes away the weakest ones to give others a better chance. This is not cruelty, but a survival instinct," experts explained.

After examination by specialists, Katrusya was taken to the Nyushchanik Estate (a public organization that helps birds). According to the results of the examination, they are still waiting for an analysis for bacterial culture. Preliminary conclusion: the stork chick ate soil, enteritis - reported on the "Stork Hrytsko" page.

Experts explain that enteritis is an inflammation of the mucous membrane of the small intestine. It is caused by eating poor-quality food, chemical irritations, many gastroenterological and intestinal infectious diseases.

The "Stork Hrytsko" page promises to keep fans of the legendary stork family informed about the situation around the stork chick Katrusya.

Addition

Pyryatynsky National Nature Park reported that Odarka the stork and her new chosen one Hrytsyk hatched the last fifth chick.