The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for
The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance, taking into account current trends. Hydrogen, gas, caesium and new sections have been added: non-combustible and man-made.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance with relevant minerals of various origins. This was announced by the government representative in the Parliament Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, writes UNN.
Amendments were made to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 12.12.1994 No. 827 "On approval of the lists of minerals of national and local importance"
According to him, the list of minerals of national importance and the List of minerals of local importance are presented in a new edition.
The list of minerals of national importance has been supplemented with relevant minerals of various origins, taking into account modern trends, namely, "Natural hydrogen", "Gas of dense rock collectors", "Cesium" and new sections "non-combustible" with the subsection "Gaseous" and "technogenic" with subsections: "Combustible", "Metallic", "Non-metallic", etc.
Earlier reported with reference to the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of December 12, 1994 No. 827, that the government plans to increase the number of minerals for which special permits for the use of subsoil may be issued.
Ukraine has completed all the necessary procedures for launching the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund.
The Rada supported as a basis draft law No. 13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the Agreement on Mineral Resources.
Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the draft law on ratification of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund, where Ukraine retains control over resources.
