May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 10492 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 24921 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40870 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 40608 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 55771 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 47584 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 51610 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44857 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41472 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 103958 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

"Control over mineral resources remains the property of the people of Ukraine" - Svyrydenko on the agreement with the United States regarding mineral resources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The agreement with the United States does not provide for the transfer of mineral resources or licenses. Svyrydenko emphasized that control over mineral resources remains with Ukraine. In addition, the agreement opens the way for new military assistance.

"Control over mineral resources remains the property of the people of Ukraine" - Svyrydenko on the agreement with the United States regarding mineral resources

The agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund stipulates that Ukrainian subsoil remains Ukrainian and is not transferred to US ownership. This was stated to journalists by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko before the vote in the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Subsoil is not transferred. Are licenses or state-owned enterprises transferred? Property is not transferred, licenses are not transferred. We ourselves determine where to extract, what to extract. Control over subsoil remains, as it should be in accordance with the Constitution, in the ownership of the people of Ukraine. This agreement complies with the Constitution,"

- Svyrydenko said.

Addition

Svyrydenko also pointed out that the agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund opens the way to new military assistance to Ukraine from the United States.

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Let's add

On May 1, Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, which is called the Mineral Resources Agreement.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the agreement is based on five key principles:

• equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;

• maintaining control: Ukraine retains full control over subsoil, infrastructure and natural resources;

• new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;

• guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;

• consistency with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
