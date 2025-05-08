"Control over mineral resources remains the property of the people of Ukraine" - Svyrydenko on the agreement with the United States regarding mineral resources

The agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund stipulates that Ukrainian subsoil remains Ukrainian and is not transferred to US ownership. This was stated to journalists by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko before the vote in the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Subsoil is not transferred. Are licenses or state-owned enterprises transferred? Property is not transferred, licenses are not transferred. We ourselves determine where to extract, what to extract. Control over subsoil remains, as it should be in accordance with the Constitution, in the ownership of the people of Ukraine. This agreement complies with the Constitution," - Svyrydenko said.

Svyrydenko also pointed out that the agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund opens the way to new military assistance to Ukraine from the United States.

On May 1, Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, which is called the Mineral Resources Agreement.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the agreement is based on five key principles:

• equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;

• maintaining control: Ukraine retains full control over subsoil, infrastructure and natural resources;

• new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;

• guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;

• consistency with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.