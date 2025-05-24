President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the second stage of a large exchange with Russia in the format of "1000 for 1000" - it was possible to return another 307 Ukrainian defenders, and the continuation is expected on Sunday, writes UNN.

Another 307 Ukrainian defenders are at home. Today is the second day of the exchange in the format of 1000 for 1000, which was agreed upon in Turkey. In just these two days, 697 people have already been returned. We expect a continuation tomorrow - Zelenskyy said on social networks.

The President noted that "among those who returned today are soldiers of our army, the State Border Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine."

"I thank everyone who is involved in the exchange process, who works around the clock. Our goal is to return each and every one from Russian captivity. We continue our cooperation with partners to make this possible," the President emphasized.

Supplement

During the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000".

As sources of UNN reported, the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia in the format of "1000 for 1000" will take place in several stages over several days.

On May 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had returned 390 people from captivity. The exchange was expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday.