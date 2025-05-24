$41.500.00
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 3072 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 22661 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

06:14 AM • 26215 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 92474 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 94425 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 69598 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 79851 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68694 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53307 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52292 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

May 24, 02:22 AM • 15970 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

May 24, 02:43 AM • 20641 views

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 16489 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

08:07 AM • 13291 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

08:42 AM • 11628 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 22661 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 92474 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 179406 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 273217 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 353533 views
Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 14421 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 15519 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 20801 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 28633 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 31014 views
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2582 views

The second day of the prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation took place, as a result of which 307 Ukrainian soldiers returned home. In total, 697 people have already been released in two days of the exchange.

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the second stage of a large exchange with Russia in the format of "1000 for 1000" - it was possible to return another 307 Ukrainian defenders, and the continuation is expected on Sunday, writes UNN.

Another 307 Ukrainian defenders are at home. Today is the second day of the exchange in the format of 1000 for 1000, which was agreed upon in Turkey. In just these two days, 697 people have already been returned. We expect a continuation tomorrow

- Zelenskyy said on social networks.

The President noted that "among those who returned today are soldiers of our army, the State Border Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine."

"I thank everyone who is involved in the exchange process, who works around the clock. Our goal is to return each and every one from Russian captivity. We continue our cooperation with partners to make this possible," the President emphasized.

Supplement

During the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000".

As sources of UNN reported, the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia in the format of "1000 for 1000" will take place in several stages over several days.

On May 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had returned 390 people from captivity. The exchange was expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Turkey
