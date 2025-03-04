Recognition of failure: the head of ARMA Duma says that management is impossible and requests new powers
Kyiv • UNN
Olena Duma stated that it is impossible to manage the assets transferred to ARMA due to legislative restrictions. The Accounting Chamber found that 80% of decisions on the transfer of property are not being implemented, and the state is losing billions.
The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, acknowledged that she cannot effectively manage the assets transferred to the Agency and, despite the systemic problems identified by the Accounting Chamber, instead of correcting the mistakes, she seeks to expand her powers, reports UNN.
Currently, ARMA will receive a ruling on the management of corporate rights for 26 real estate objects, 14 property complexes, health resorts, hotels, non-residential premises, and other corporate rights of a well-known oligarch. I would like to point out that without amending the law, without the owner's consent, it is impossible to execute the court's decision and manage corporate rights (and far from 100%)
She stated directly that the agency was handed over management of things that are "impossible to manage." Thus, she effectively acknowledged that the agency is unable to perform its primary function.
Duma shifted the responsibility for this onto Parliament and is asking to expand the agency's powers.
At the same time, as the conclusions of the Accounting Chamber indicate, ARMA systematically fails to manage the already transferred assets. Auditors found that 80% of rulings on the transfer of property to the agency remain unfulfilled, and competitions for managers last for years. As a result, the state loses billions of hryvnias, and enterprises that could be operational are idle or losing value.
However, instead of correcting these mistakes, ARMA is asking for even more powers. It turns out that the agency cannot cope with what it already has, but seeks to obtain new tools of influence. This raises doubts not only about the competence of its leadership but also about the very feasibility of further expanding its functions.
Recall
The Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA for 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, which revealed significant problems in managing seized assets.
In particular, auditors emphasized the following issues:
- the imperfection of the mechanisms for selecting managers and appraisers of confiscated assets;
- incomplete data about assets in the register;
- unregulated relationships between ARMA and the prosecution authorities and pre-trial investigation bodies.
However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called the audit "an unprecedented step towards ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the record growth in the agency's revenues, the implementation of new management mechanisms, and improved indicators in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided comments on the problems identified during the audit.
In Transparency International Ukraine, based on the audit results, pointed out the need to reform ARMA. Anti-corruption experts indicated that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including among international partners.