David Arquette returns in "Scream 7" as Dewey
Kyiv • UNN
David Arquette and other characters return in "Scream 7", despite their deaths in previous installments. Director Kevin Williamson promises the most brutal Ghostface in the history of the franchise.
The beloved sheriff of Woodsboro is back! David Arquette will officially reprise his role as Dewey Riley in the seventh installment of the cult horror "Scream." This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.
Details
It is still unclear how this is possible, as his character was brutally killed in the fifth film, which remains a mystery. But Dewey is not the only one who will "rise" in the new installment. Scott Foley and Matthew Lillard, who previously played deceased characters, will also return.
Alongside Arquette in "Scream 7" will be familiar faces: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. They will be joined by newcomers to the franchise – Mckenna Grace, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, Anna Camp, and others.
The director of the seventh installment is Kevin Williamson – the screenwriter of the first "Scream," and he promises that the new film will be even more brutal.
"This will be the most brutal Ghostface of all," – said Mason Gooding. "There are scenes that shock, and it seems that Kevin is setting new boundaries of horror."
The film will be released in theaters on February 27, 2026, while fans are speculating how the creators will explain the return of Dewey and other deceased heroes.
