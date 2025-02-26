Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was a "crazy romantic comedy," actress Lizzy Caplan recently said, UNN reports citing Variety.

Details

In November 2017, Variety reported that Kaplan had joined Tatum's long-in-development project to play the female lead, although details were scarce at the time. Tatum has been trying to get Gambit off the ground for years. The project was effectively shut down when Disney completed its purchase of Fox in 2019.

"It was a really cool idea," Kaplan told Business Insider about Tatum's canceled Gambit. - "It's weird that it was canceled. It seems like these movies never get canceled, but it did.

"We moved, we were going to shoot," she continued. - "I think there was a start date. I had meetings with Channing, and there were a few others... we had a director, then we didn't, but I had a few meetings with Channing and other producers. They wanted to do something like an eccentric 30s romantic comedy set in this world, which would be a lot of fun.

In 2022, Tatum told Variety that he was "traumatized" as a result after spending years trying to make Gambit and having the project shut down, adding, "I turned off my Marvel machine. I couldn't watch any of the movies. I loved that character. It was too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was ready to play him.

Addendum

As Marvel fans already know, Tatum finally got the chance to play Gambit on the big screen thanks to his surprise role in last year's Marvel blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine. Fans of comic book movies mostly agreed that Tatum's Gambit was one of the best parts of the movie.