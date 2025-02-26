Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43141 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86273 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114390 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106691 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149648 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120188 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135921 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133997 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127708 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124685 views

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42586 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33317 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119367 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46659 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37238 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114396 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119367 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149651 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193035 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193383 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123638 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125781 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155507 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135951 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143393 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124868 views

Lizzy Caplan has revealed details of the canceled Marvel movie Gambit, which was planned as an eccentric romantic comedy of the 30s. The project was closed after Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019.

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was a "crazy romantic comedy," actress Lizzy Caplan recently said, UNN reports citing Variety.

Details

In November 2017, Variety reported that Kaplan had joined Tatum's long-in-development project to play the female lead, although details were scarce at the time. Tatum has been trying to get Gambit off the ground for years. The project was effectively shut down when Disney completed its purchase of Fox in 2019.

"It was a really cool idea," Kaplan told Business Insider about Tatum's canceled Gambit. - "It's weird that it was canceled. It seems like these movies never get canceled, but it did.

"We moved, we were going to shoot," she continued. - "I think there was a start date. I had meetings with Channing, and there were a few others... we had a director, then we didn't, but I had a few meetings with Channing and other producers. They wanted to do something like an eccentric 30s romantic comedy set in this world, which would be a lot of fun.

In 2022, Tatum told Variety that he was "traumatized" as a result after spending years trying to make Gambit and having the project shut down, adding, "I turned off my Marvel machine. I couldn't watch any of the movies. I loved that character. It was too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was ready to play him.

Addendum

As Marvel fans already know, Tatum finally got the chance to play Gambit on the big screen thanks to his surprise role in last year's Marvel blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine. Fans of comic book movies mostly agreed that Tatum's Gambit was one of the best parts of the movie.

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising