11 proven ways to get rid of unpleasant odors in your home

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
11 proven ways to get rid of unpleasant odors in your home

An overview of effective methods for combating unwanted odors in the home - from natural remedies to modern technologies. Detailed tips on using baking soda, vinegar, essential oils, and other accessible ways to purify the air.

11 proven ways to get rid of unpleasant odors in your home

Unpleasant odors at home are a problem that many people face. They can arise from various reasons: from food leftovers to humidity or the use of low-quality household products. And while we all get used to some smells, such as after cooking or the presence of pets, others can be significantly more irritating. To bring freshness back to your home and get rid of unpleasant aromas, there are effective and affordable methods.

UNN offers methods on how to easily get rid of excess odors without resorting to expensive or harmful products.

Ventilating rooms

It seems like a simple and logical method, but it is truly effective. The best thing you can do is to regularly ventilate the premises. In particular, this is an important step in preventing the stagnation of odors.

Fresh air helps not only to refresh the room but also reduces the concentration of harmful particles, such as dust and mold, which can cause unpleasant smells. Open the windows for a few minutes every day, especially if there are kitchen odors or smells from pets in the room.

Vinegar and baking soda for odor control

A simple and affordable way is to use vinegar and baking soda. They help neutralize unpleasant odors by absorbing them. For example, you can place a bowl of vinegar or baking soda in areas where unpleasant smells accumulate, such as under the sink or in the refrigerator. For better effect, these substances can be combined.

Essential oils and aroma lamps

Scenting the space with essential oils is not only a way to improve the smell in the home but also an excellent way to create a pleasant atmosphere. Oils such as lavender, citrus, or eucalyptus can not only add freshness but also reduce the negative impact of unpleasant odors. Use aroma lamps or diffusers for even distribution of the scent throughout the room.

Candles

Real helpers in the fight against unpleasant odors can be candles made from natural wax, such as soy candles. They not only provide a pleasant aroma but also have the ability to neutralize odors in the room. Choose candles with natural scents, such as vanilla or lavender, which can create a cozy atmosphere in the home.

Maintain cleanliness in the home

Sometimes odors arise due to a lack of proper hygiene. Regular cleaning is an important step to avoid unpleasant smells. Don't forget to regularly clean kitchen appliances, sinks, windows, and floors. Special attention should be paid to places like trash cans, refrigerators, and bathrooms.

Herbs and spices as natural air fresheners

Natural herbs and spices are another effective method to get rid of excess odors. Fresh sprigs of rosemary, mint, or lavender can serve as excellent natural air fresheners for your home. Place them in vases or containers to add freshness.

Use special air fresheners

There is a wide range of air fresheners on the market that can be effective in combating unpleasant odors. They not only mask smells but also purify the air. However, it is advisable to choose natural or hypoallergenic options to avoid negative health impacts.

Clean air conditioners and ventilation

Odors can accumulate not only in rooms but also in ventilation systems. Regularly clean the filters of air conditioners and exhaust fans, as this will also help avoid unpleasant odors circulating through the air.

Replacing carpets and upholstery

If you have old carpets or furniture that absorb odors, consider replacing them or deep cleaning. Old materials can accumulate grease, mold, or food residues, which are the source of unpleasant smells.

By applying these simple methods, you can significantly improve the air quality in your home and get rid of excess odors.

After all, clean and fresh air is not only comfort but also an important component of a healthy living environment.

Using charcoal

Both activated charcoal and bamboo charcoal are excellent odor absorbers. You can use special bags or spread charcoal in different parts of the house, especially in places where odors may be more intense, such as in the refrigerator or under the sink.

Replacing filters in household appliances

It is worth noting that filters in devices such as exhaust fans, air conditioners, or vacuum cleaners also accumulate unpleasant odors. Regular replacement or cleaning can significantly improve the air quality in the home.

By applying these simple methods, you can significantly improve the air quality in your home and get rid of excess odors. After all, clean and fresh air is not just about comfort, but also about your health.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

