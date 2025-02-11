5 signs that it's time to clean your kitchen

Your kitchen shouldn't just be a place to cook, but also a comfortable part of your home. However, sometimes due to the accumulation of things and chaos, it can cause you stress and irritation. If you notice that the kitchen clutter is starting to stress you out, then it might be time for a reorganization.

UNN has collected five signs that indicate that it's time to clean up your kitchen.

1. There is no free cooking surface

The main sign of a messy kitchen is a cluttered countertop. And of course, the availability of free space for cooking can depend on many factors, such as the size of the kitchen. However, if you're already starting to use a cutting board above the sink or at the dining room table to cut food, it's worth thinking about what unnecessary things are cluttering it up.

In particular, the lack of free space for cooking due to small appliances, dishes, and just random items is already a sign that the kitchen needs to be reorganized.

What to do:

- Go through all the items on your countertop: keep only the ones you use every day.

- Put the rest of the appliances and dishes in cabinets or organizers.

- Use wall shelves for storage.

2. Your junk drawer has turned into several junk drawers

One drawer with junk is a perfectly normal thing in every kitchen. You could even say that it is necessary. However, if your one junk drawer has started to grow to two or even three drawers, these are clear signals. Small items that don't have a specific place to be stored accumulate, making it difficult to find important things and thus causing stress.

Often, small items that should be at hand end up in drawers where all the junk can go. This makes it difficult to find important things. According to space organization experts, this disorganization can even lead to unnecessary repeat purchases because you can't find what you're looking for. Over time, these drawers turn into “black holes” for forgotten items that only increase clutter and stress in the kitchen.

What to do:

- Determine a place for each item. Use organizers or drawer dividers.

- Get rid of unnecessary items that have not been used for a year or more.

- Check the contents of your drawers regularly and don't let them turn into black holes.

How to properly care for bedding: simple tips

3. You don't want to unload the dishwasher and even avoid it

Lack of organization or chaos in the kitchen often makes even the simplest of tasks, such as unloading the dishwasher, a difficult task.

Dishes, kitchen utensils, and food scattered in different areas without clear organization create an unpleasant atmosphere. In addition, a well-organized kitchen is based on an intuitive layout where everything has its place. Without such an organization, even the simplest of duties can turn into a stressful process, creating additional chaos at home.

What to do:

- Simplify the process: keep the most frequently used utensils in easy-to-reach places.

- Follow the one-minute rule: if it takes less than a minute to empty the dishwasher, do it right away.

- Organize your storage so that you don't have to look for a place for each item for a long time.

4. You often leave things “for later”

Have you ever noticed that your blender, for example, often stays on the kitchen counter even when you're not using it anymore? This could be a sign that your kitchen lacks organization.

If you often leave items “for later” and don't put them away, it may indicate a lack of designated storage areas. As a result, it leads to clutter, which then makes it difficult to maintain order.

What to do:

- Make sure that each item has its own storage space.

- Use containers, organizers, and pull-out shelves.

- Try to put everything back immediately after use.

How to save energy and reduce your electricity bills: useful tips

5. There is chaos behind your drawers and doors

Do you open the kitchen cabinet and something falls out? This is not only annoying, but also makes it difficult to find what you need.

When things in cabinets and drawers are scattered in no logical order, it creates not only clutter but also makes it difficult to find important items.

What to do:

- Regularly inspect your cabinets and get rid of excess.

- Use organizers, baskets, and clear containers to organize your space.

- Follow the principle of “what is used frequently should be at hand”.

Kitchen organization is not only about order, but also about saving your energy and time. It's important to understand what you keep that is actually useful and to ensure that each item has its own place. This will allow you not only to speed up the cooking process, but also to enjoy it.

7 steps to controlling your personal finances: how to plan your budget correctly