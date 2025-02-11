5 signs that it's time to clean your kitchen

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24821 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89951 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110202 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86646 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120444 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101743 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113150 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116791 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155420 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100223 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70326 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40365 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100577 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64817 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110202 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155420 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145902 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178161 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64817 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100577 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134957 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136862 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165018 views
Actual
5 signs that it's time to clean your kitchen

5 signs that it's time to clean your kitchen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 248952 views

Do you have no room to cook in the kitchen and the drawers are multiplying? Find out the 5 main signs that indicate the need to urgently reorganize your kitchen space.

Your kitchen shouldn't just be a place to cook, but also a comfortable part of your home. However, sometimes due to the accumulation of things and chaos, it can cause you stress and irritation. If you notice that the kitchen clutter is starting to stress you out, then it might be time for a reorganization. 

UNN has collected five signs that indicate that it's time to clean up your kitchen.

1. There is no free cooking surface 

The main sign of a messy kitchen is a cluttered countertop. And of course, the availability of free space for cooking can depend on many factors, such as the size of the kitchen. However, if you're already starting to use a cutting board above the sink or at the dining room table to cut food, it's worth thinking about what unnecessary things are cluttering it up.

In particular, the lack of free space for cooking due to small appliances, dishes, and just random items is already a sign that the kitchen needs to be reorganized.

Image

What to do:

- Go through all the items on your countertop: keep only the ones you use every day.

- Put the rest of the appliances and dishes in cabinets or organizers.

- Use wall shelves for storage.

2. Your junk drawer has turned into several junk drawers 

One drawer with junk is a perfectly normal thing in every kitchen. You could even say that it is necessary. However, if your one junk drawer has started to grow to two or even three drawers, these are clear signals. Small items that don't have a specific place to be stored accumulate, making it difficult to find important things and thus causing stress.

Often, small items that should be at hand end up in drawers where all the junk can go. This makes it difficult to find important things.  According to space organization experts, this disorganization can even lead to unnecessary repeat purchases because you can't find what you're looking for. Over time, these drawers turn into “black holes” for forgotten items that only increase clutter and stress in the kitchen.

What to do:

- Determine a place for each item. Use organizers or drawer dividers.

- Get rid of unnecessary items that have not been used for a year or more.

- Check the contents of your drawers regularly and don't let them turn into black holes.

Image

How to properly care for bedding: simple tips10.02.25, 13:42 • 132859 views

3. You don't want to unload the dishwasher and even avoid it

Lack of organization or chaos in the kitchen often makes even the simplest of tasks, such as unloading the dishwasher, a difficult task.

Dishes, kitchen utensils, and food scattered in different areas without clear organization create an unpleasant atmosphere. In addition, a well-organized kitchen is based on an intuitive layout where everything has its place. Without such an organization, even the simplest of duties can turn into a stressful process, creating additional chaos at home.

Image

What to do:

- Simplify the process: keep the most frequently used utensils in easy-to-reach places.

- Follow the one-minute rule: if it takes less than a minute to empty the dishwasher, do it right away.

- Organize your storage so that you don't have to look for a place for each item for a long time.

4. You often leave things “for later”

Have you ever noticed that your blender, for example, often stays on the kitchen counter even when you're not using it anymore? This could be a sign that your kitchen lacks organization. 

If you often leave items “for later” and don't put them away, it may indicate a lack of designated storage areas. As a result, it leads to clutter, which then makes it difficult to maintain order. 

What to do:

- Make sure that each item has its own storage space.

- Use containers, organizers, and pull-out shelves.

- Try to put everything back immediately after use.

How to save energy and reduce your electricity bills: useful tips29.11.24, 14:56 • 39523 views

5. There is chaos behind your drawers and doors

Do you open the kitchen cabinet and something falls out? This is not only annoying, but also makes it difficult to find what you need.

When things in cabinets and drawers are scattered in no logical order, it creates not only clutter but also makes it difficult to find important items. 

What to do:

- Regularly inspect your cabinets and get rid of excess.

- Use organizers, baskets, and clear containers to organize your space.

- Follow the principle of “what is used frequently should be at hand”.

Kitchen organization is not only about order, but also about saving your energy and time. It's important to understand what you keep that is actually useful and to ensure that each item has its own place. This will allow you not only to speed up the cooking process, but also to enjoy it.

7 steps to controlling your personal finances: how to plan your budget correctly13.11.24, 10:37 • 29997 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyLife hackPublications

Contact us about advertising