$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 2166 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 35729 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 114001 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 173838 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 176285 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 175675 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190112 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 236581 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113948 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 107116 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
3m/s
70%
750 mm
Popular news

More than 30 people were evacuated from Sumy region - State Emergency Service

May 5, 07:11 PM • 5788 views

Explosions heard in Odesa: enemy attacking the city center and Peresyp district

May 5, 07:26 PM • 6236 views

The winner of the first round of the presidential elections in Romania made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine

May 5, 08:02 PM • 11538 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 5440 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

11:52 PM • 13116 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 71794 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 173838 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 176285 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 236581 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 104315 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 5624 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 75612 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 74418 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 80570 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 38151 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1950 views

The government has not yet published the results of the external audit of NABU, which has been ongoing since September 2024. Experts criticize NABU for inefficiency, cronyism and political bias.

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Despite the start of the external independent audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in September 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the audit. This is stated in the government's response to the information request of UNN.    

As stated in the letter, the Commission for External Independent Evaluation (Audit) of the NABU was formed by the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of September 3, 2024 No. 832-r. The commission included international experts — Martin Arpo, Robert Westbrook and Hermione Teresa Cronier.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers' response does not provide any information on the interim or final results of the audit. It is only noted that "the Commission's work began in September 2024 and continues to the present", and information about its activities can be found on the Government Portal.

Thus, despite the legal requirement to conduct an independent assessment of the effectiveness of the NABU annually, the public remains without access to its results.

Against this background, the effectiveness of the NABU team is also raising more and more questions. April 16 marked the 10th anniversary of the bureau's creation. Journalist and publicist Serhiy Lyamets summed up symbolic results of the structure's activities, comparing it to the biblical David, who challenged Goliath. But unlike the biblical story, the real "David" — according to the author — has lost public trust, sinking into privileges and political games.

In his analysis, Lyamets criticized:

• the pettiness of cases that other bodies are able to investigate;

• the low quality of investigations, which often fall apart in courts;

• internal cronyism and staff turnover;

• and even signs of corruption within the bureau itself.

"Time has shown that you should look not only at Goliath, but also at David," Lyamets notes, emphasizing that the NABU is increasingly bogged down in its own scandals, rather than worrying about what it was created for.

Despite this, he admits that there are still individual honest professionals within the structure. However, in general, the anti-corruption system in Ukraine, in his opinion, has lost its halo of hope and is increasingly turning into a bureaucratic mechanism with political undertones.

As a reminder, lawyer Rostyslav Kravets draws attention to the lack of reaction to corruption scandals involving NABU detectives themselves. In particular, it concerns manipulations with cryptocurrency: investigations into fraud worth millions, as well as the case of "leaks" by former Deputy Director of the NABU Gizo Uglava.

According to Kravets, the anti-corruption bloc has proved to be ineffective and should be liquidated.

In parallel with criticism from the legal community, the anti-corruption vertical is increasingly focusing on the inner circle of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It recently became known about a new suspicion against the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Smyrnov. Activists from the NABU's orbit spread messages that the case involved people from Volodymyr Zelenskyy's inner circle — they mentioned "a family friend from Kryvyi Rih", "the daughter of Zelenskyy's teacher" and the management of an Italian company that allegedly owns the President's villa in Forte dei Marmi.

These events fit into a general trend: in recent years, the NABU, SAP and HACC have formed a separate anti-corruption bloc with an extremely high level of autonomy. The actual combination of investigative, prosecutorial and judicial functions allows them not only to conduct investigations, but also to shape the political agenda, parallel justice.

In last year's international audit of the NABU's activities, it was directly recommended to intensify investigations into representatives of the Office of the President. At the time, it was emphasized that there were no such cases at the time of the report, and that the NABU's jurisdiction should be expanded in this direction.

Statements by activists close to the anti-corruption environment about a "minefield" around the current President indicate that the anti-corruption bloc is increasingly becoming a political instrument of influence.    

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Smyrnov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Brent
$61.17
Bitcoin
$94,460.00
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$32.93
Золото
$3,368.99
Ethereum
$1,806.61