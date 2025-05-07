$41.450.15
Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police
Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

18 million UAH bail was posted for ex-deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov

18 million UAH bail was posted for Andriy Smyrnov, who is suspected of bribery and money laundering. Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent him into custody with the possibility of posting this bail.

May 6, 01:28 PM
Exclusive

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

The government has not yet published the results of the external audit of NABU, which has been ongoing since September 2024. Experts criticize NABU for inefficiency, cronyism and political bias.

May 6, 04:00 AM

Court sent the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov into custody with a bail of UAH 18 million

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Andriy Smyrnov in the form of detention with the possibility of posting UAH 18 million in bail. He is suspected of bribery and money laundering.

May 5, 08:50 AM