The government has not yet published the results of the external audit of NABU, which has been ongoing since September 2024. Experts criticize NABU for inefficiency, cronyism and political bias.
The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Andriy Smyrnov in the form of detention with the possibility
of posting UAH 18 million in bail. He is suspected of bribery and money laundering.