Court sent the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov into custody with a bail of UAH 18 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Smyrnov in custody with the possibility of bail. This was reported to UNN by SAPO spokeswoman Olga Postolyuk.

Details

Postolyuk said that the HACC applied a preventive measure to the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 18 million.

Addition

Earlier, the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov was notified of a new suspicion. He is suspected of laundering illegally acquired funds and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale.

The mentioned person is already being prosecuted by NABU and SAPO for illegal enrichment in the amount of UAH 15.7 million.