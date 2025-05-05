$41.710.11
47.310.23
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18880 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46891 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 59280 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118772 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160494 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182447 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105047 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99380 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101052 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67267 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Court sent the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov into custody with a bail of UAH 18 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3674 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Andriy Smyrnov in the form of detention with the possibility of posting UAH 18 million in bail. He is suspected of bribery and money laundering.

Court sent the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov into custody with a bail of UAH 18 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Smyrnov in custody with the possibility of bail. This was reported to UNN by SAPO spokeswoman Olga Postolyuk.

Details

Postolyuk said that the HACC applied a preventive measure to the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 18 million.

Addition

Earlier, the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov was notified of a new suspicion. He is suspected of laundering illegally acquired funds and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale.

The mentioned person is already being prosecuted by NABU and SAPO for illegal enrichment in the amount of UAH 15.7 million.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine
