18 million UAH bail was posted for ex-deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov

A deposit of UAH 18 million has been made for Andriy Smyrnov, the former deputy head of the Office of the President, who is suspected of legalizing illegally acquired funds and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale. This was reported to UNN by Olesia Cheremys, spokesperson for the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

Addition

On May 5, it was reported that the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court sent the former deputy head of the Office of the President Andriy Smyrnov to custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 18 million.

Earlier, the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Smyrnov, was notified of a new suspicion. He is suspected of legalizing illegally acquired funds and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale.

The mentioned person is already being prosecuted by NABU and SAP for illegal enrichment in the amount of UAH 15.7 million.