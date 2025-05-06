18 million UAH bail was posted for ex-deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov

$41.600.11
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Exclusive
01:27 PM

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Publications
Exclusives
18 million UAH bail was posted for ex-deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov

Kyiv

 • 3444 views

18 million UAH bail was posted for Andriy Smyrnov, who is suspected of bribery and money laundering. Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent him into custody with the possibility of posting this bail.

18 million UAH bail was posted for ex-deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov

A deposit of UAH 18 million has been made for Andriy Smyrnov, the former deputy head of the Office of the President, who is suspected of legalizing illegally acquired funds and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale. This was reported to UNN by Olesia Cheremys, spokesperson for the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

Cheremys said that a deposit of UAH 18 million was made for the former deputy head of the Office of the President.

Addition

On May 5, it was reported that the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court sent the former deputy head of the Office of the President Andriy Smyrnov to custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 18 million.

Earlier, the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Smyrnov, was notified of a new suspicion. He is suspected of legalizing illegally acquired funds and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale.

The mentioned person is already being prosecuted by NABU and SAP for illegal enrichment in the amount of UAH 15.7 million.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Smyrnov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
